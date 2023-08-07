Ready for a Cup run? Grading every Seattle Kraken offseason move

The Seattle Kraken's rapid rise to playoff contention in just their second season captivated hockey fans and showcased the team's potential.

After an impressive run to Game 7 of the second round, the Kraken looked to solidify their roster with a series of offseason moves. Let's evaluate these moves and their potential impact on the team's continued success.

C- - Signing Kailer Yamamoto after trading for nothing from the Oilers

One of the more questionable moves was the signing of Kailer Yamamoto to a one-year deal worth 1.5 million AAV.

While Yamamoto has potential, the contract's term and value seem slightly high for a player who has yet to establish himself as a consistent top performer. This signing earns a C- grade due to the uncertainty surrounding its long-term value.

A+ - Signing Pierre-Edouard Bellemare

The Kraken's decision to sign Pierre-Edouard Bellemare to a one-year deal worth 775K is a smart move that adds depth and veteran leadership to the lineup.

Bellemare's experience and reliability make this an excellent acquisition, earning an A+ grade. He can contribute on and off the ice, proving to be a valuable asset.

A+ - Making Vince Dunn Seattle Kraken's cornerstone blue-liner

Extending star defenseman Vince Dunn to a four-year deal worth 7.35 million AAV is a significant move that reflects the Seattle Kraken's commitment to building a strong defensive core.

Dunn's talent and potential justify the investment, making this an A+ grade. His presence will be crucial as Seattle continues to develop and compete.

C+ - Signing Brian Dumoulin

Signing Brian Dumoulin to a two-year deal worth 3.15 million AAV provides stability to the blue line, but the contract's term and value might be slightly elevated.

While Dumoulin's defensive prowess is valuable, the signing receives a C+ grade due to potential concerns about the contract's long-term impact.

B - Keeping all the RFAs

The Seattle Kraken's decision to re-sign RFAs William Borgen, Cale Fleury and Kole Lind to extensions indicates a commitment to nurturing their young talent. The move garners a B grade, as it solidifies the team's future and ensures the continuity of players who have shown promise.

In conclusion, the Seattle Kraken's offseason moves display a mix of calculated investments and cautious decisions.

The signings of Pierre-Edouard Bellemare and Vince Dunn stand out as high-impact acquisitions that enhance Seattle's depth and potential. However, certain signings, like Kailer Yamamoto's contract, raise questions about long-term value.

As the Kraken build on their successful playoff run, the effectiveness of these moves will be determined in the upcoming seasons.