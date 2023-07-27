Realistic expectations for the Arizona Coyotes entering 2023-24

The Arizona Coyotes endured a challenging season last year, finishing at the bottom of the standings and opting for a sell-off at the trade deadline. As they head into the 2023-24 season, the Coyotes have made strategic signings of veterans on one-year deals, with the intent of potentially flipping them for more assets in the future.

With a focus on rebuilding, the Arizona Coyotes have a roster filled with short-term contracts and players on long-term injured reserve (LTIR). Realistic expectations for the Coyotes involve continuing their role as the league's "banker," acquiring prospects and draft capital while navigating through a rebuilding phase.

Focus on player development

Dylan Guenther - Ottawa Senators v Arizona Coyotes

With a roster full of short-term contracts, the Coyotes are likely to prioritize player development and give opportunities to their young prospects. Players like Dylan Guenther and Matias Maccelli will have the chance to showcase their skills and earn a spot in the team's long-term plans.

The development of these young players will be crucial as the Coyotes seek to build a competitive team for the future.

Leadership from Alex Kerfoot

As one of the major offseason signings, Alex Kerfoot is expected to take on a leadership role in the locker room.

With a mix of veterans and young players, Kerfoot's experience and leadership will be valuable during the rebuilding phase. His contributions on and off the ice will set an example for the team's younger talents.

Acquiring assets through trades

The Arizona Coyotes' focus on acquiring big contracts with the intention of flipping them for assets is a key strategy in their rebuilding process. Players like Jason Zucker and Troy Stetcher could attract interest from contending teams seeking depth at the trade deadline.

The Coyotes will likely look to secure additional draft picks and prospects to bolster their future roster.

Navigating the Arizona Coyotes' LTIR players

Players like Jakub Voracek, Shea Weber, Bryan Little, and Travis Dermott on LTIR present unique challenges for the Coyotes. While they won't contribute on the ice, they can still serve as valuable mentors to the younger players.

Additionally, the Coyotes must be diligent in managing their salary cap situation to ensure they have flexibility for future moves.

The Arizona Coyotes enter the 2023-24 season with a clear focus on rebuilding and acquiring assets for the future.

Alex Kerfoot's leadership will play a crucial role in guiding the team through this phase, while the Coyotes' approach of being the league's "banker" will provide opportunities to secure additional draft picks and prospects.

By setting realistic expectations and remaining committed to their rebuilding process, the Coyotes can lay the foundation for a competitive and promising future.