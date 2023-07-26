Realistic expectations for the Boston Bruins entering 2023-24

The Boston Bruins just had a record-breaking regular season, boasting the greatest win-loss record in NHL history. However, their remarkable regular-season performance did not translate to postseason success.

They suffered an upset at the hands of the Florida Panthers in a heartbreaking Game 7 overtime loss.

Heading into the 2023-24 season, the Bruins find themselves without the legendary Patrice Bergeron, who announced his retirement after an illustrious 18-year career. While the loss of Patrice Bergeron creates a significant challenge, the additions of James Van Riemsdyk, Milan Lucic, and Kevin Shattenkirk bolster the team's depth and skill.

The team's remarkable regular-season success demonstrates their capabilities, and with a determined mindset, the Bruins aim to reclaim their status as Stanley Cup contenders and make a deep playoff run.

After the disappointing playoff exit, the Boston Bruins are determined to learn from their mistakes and regain their playoff form. The regular-season dominance showed the team's capabilities, and they must channel that energy into postseason success.

Here are some factors that will determine the Bruins' success in the 2023 season:

Ability to fill the Patrice Bergeron void

Patrice Bergeron's retirement marks the end of an era for the Bruins. As one of the team's key leaders and a highly skilled two-way forward, Bergeron's absence leaves a significant void on and off the ice.

The Bruins will need to look to their other core players, like Brad Marchand and David Pastrnak, to step up in leadership roles and continue their exceptional performances on the ice.

If no one can fill Bergeron's shoes, it could be a difficult season.

Performance of a strengthened forward group

The Bruins have taken steps to bolster their forward group by adding James Van Riemsdyk and Milan Lucic to the mix. Van Riemsdyk's scoring ability and Lucic's physical presence will provide valuable assets to the team's offense.

Their contributions, combined with the established talents of Marchand, Pastrnak, and Charlie McAvoy, give the Bruins a formidable forward lineup that can dominate opponents.

Reinforced blue line with Kevin Shattenkirk

The addition of Kevin Shattenkirk to the blue line further strengthens the Boston Bruins' defensive core. Shattenkirk brings offensive capabilities from the back end, adding another dimension to their power play.

His experience and poise on the blue line will complement the team's existing defensive talents, creating a well-rounded defensive unit.

Jeremy Swayman's contract negotiations

As the Boston Bruins look to solidify their goaltending, re-signing restricted free agent Jeremy Swayman remains a priority. Swayman, part of the league's best goalie duo last season, showcased his potential and proved to be a reliable netminder.

Ensuring his return will be crucial for the Boston Bruins' goaltending stability and providing a solid tandem with Linus Ullmark.