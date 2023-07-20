Realistic Expectations for the Columbus Blue Jackets going into 2023-24

The Columbus Blue Jackets endured a challenging season last year, finishing with one of the worst records in the NHL. However, as they enter the 2023-24 season, renewed hope and excitement surround the team.

The Blue Jackets bring back a solid core, including Johnny Gaudreau, Patrik Laine, and Boone Jenner, all of whom battled injuries last season. Additionally, their high picks in rounds one and two were invested in promising Michigan players Adam Fantilli and Gavin Brindley, providing optimism for a brighter future.

A healthy core for the Columbus Blue Jackets

The return of key players like Johnny Gaudreau, Patrik Laine, and Boone Jenner, who were plagued by injuries last season, is a significant reason for optimism. When healthy, this core trio has shown the ability to be game-changers and key contributors to the Columbus Blue Jackets' success.

The emergence of Adam Fantilli and Gavin Brindley

The selections of Adam Fantilli and Gavin Brindley in the first and second rounds of the draft, respectively, have injected excitement into the Blue Jackets. Although they might not join the team until later in the season, the hope is that these talented Michigan players will evolve into the next superstars for Columbus.

Improved defensive depth

The Columbus Blue Jackets' defensive depth has been a concern in recent seasons. With a renewed focus on development and the addition of promising prospects, the team aims to address this issue. The organization's commitment to nurturing talent like Fantilli and Brindley, both known for their defensive abilities, bodes well for strengthening the team's blue line in the long run.

The power of a battered fanbase

Despite a challenging season, the Blue Jackets fanbase has remained loyal and passionate. The support and energy of the fans can serve as a driving force for the team, providing an added boost in motivation and determination. With the collective hope for better days ahead, the team can draw strength from their dedicated supporters.

Realistic rebuilding approach

While optimism is high for the Blue Jackets' future, it's essential to maintain a realistic rebuilding approach. The team should focus on developing their young talent, building a strong foundation, and cultivating a competitive culture. A steady and patient approach will yield more sustainable success in the long term.

As the Columbus Blue Jackets head into the 2023-24 season, renewed hope and excitement surround the team. With a healthy core featuring Johnny Gaudreau, Patrik Laine, and Boone Jenner, the Blue Jackets possess offensive firepower and experience. Additionally, the selection of Adam Fantilli and Gavin Brindley in the draft has raised expectations for the team's future success.

Recommended Video Top 5 NBA players accused of sexual harassment and assault