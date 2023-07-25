Realistic expectations for Florida Panthers entering 2023-24

The Florida Panthers surprised everyone in the last playoffs, embarking on an incredible run to the Stanley Cup final.

Despite falling short in the final hurdle, their impressive postseason performance showcased their potential. As they enter the 2023-24 season, the Panthers have made notable changes to their roster, adding new faces and bidding goodbye to some key players.

So, what are the realistic expectations from the Panthers heading into the 2023-24 season?

#1 Offense led by Tkachuk and Verhaeghe

Matthew Tkachuk and Carter Verhaeghe were instrumental in the Florida Panthers' success last season, delivering clutch goals in the playoffs.

The team will heavily rely on the two forwards to lead the offense again. Expectations will be high for Tkachuk to continue his physical, gritty play, while Verhaeghe's scoring touch will be crucial, too.

#2 Reinforced defense with Ekman-Larsson and Rielly

The Florida Panthers made significant moves to bolster their blue line, signing experienced defensemen Oliver Ekman-Larsson and Mike Rielly.

Ekman-Larsson brings leadership and offensive flair, while Rielly adds a steady defensive presence and solid puck-moving skills. These additions will enhance the Panthers' defensive depth and contribute to their efforts to shut down opponents.

#3 Goaltending consistency

Sergei Bobrovsky played a key role in the Panthers' playoff run with clutch saves. Consistency in his performance will be crucial in the upcoming season.

The team will rely on Bobrovsky to provide a steady presence in the net and deliver game-changing saves. Additionally, Anthony Stolarz, who arrived in the offseason, will provide solid backup support, ensuring that the Panthers have reliable options in goal behind Bobrovsky.

#3 Absence of Radko Gudas for Florida Panthers

Radko Gudas, the heartbeat of the Panthers' playoff run last season, was not retained in the offseason, as he signed with the Anaheim Ducks in free agency.

His physicality, locker room leadership and defensive presence will be missed. Hence, the team will need other players to step up and fill the void left by Gudas, both in terms of defensive play and locker room leadership.

The Florida Panthers enter the 2023-24 season with high expectations, following their impressive run in the playoffs.

The team has made strategic additions to enhance their offense, defense and goaltending. However, the changes in the roster may lead to an adjustment period, and the absence of Radko Gudas would present a challenge in filling his defensive role.

Overall, the Panthers are poised to be a playoff team once again, with the potential to make another deep postseason run.

