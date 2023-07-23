Realistic expectations for Los Angeles Kings entering 2023-24 season

The Los Angeles Kings have shown promising growth in recent seasons, making the playoffs two years in a row.

However, they're yet to advance past the first round, and they have been determined to make significant changes to overcome this hurdle. With key offseason moves, the Kings are primed to build on their successes.

As they enter the 2023-24 season, realistic expectations for the team center on leveraging their dynamic center duo and talented wingers to become a formidable force in the Pacific Division.

So, what are some of the realistic expectations for the kings ahead of the new season?

#1 Dynamic center duo for Los Angeles Kings

The addition of Pierre-Luc Dubois alongside Anze Kopitar creates a formidable one-two punch at center for the Los Angeles Kings.

Dubois brings offensive prowess and physicality to the lineup, complementing Kopitar's playmaking abilities and leadership. Fans can expect this duo to drive the Kings' offensive game and generate scoring opportunities for the talented wingers.

#2 Goaltending stability with Talbot and Copley

The Los Angeles Kings addressed their goaltending situation in the offseason by bringing in Cam Talbot to join Pheonix Copley.

Talbot's consistent plays and experience provides stability in the net, giving the team added confidence in crucial moments. With Copley as a solid backup option, the Kings' goaltending situation looks more secure than in previous seasons.

#3 Top-6 offensive firepower

LA's top-six forwards, featuring Kevin Fiala and Adrian Kempe, alongside Dubois and Kopitar, offer an impressive offensive lineup.

If these talented forwards can find chemistry and click together, the Kings could become a formidable offensive threat. Expectations for their top-six to consistently produce goals will be high, as their offensive output will play a key role in determining the team's success.

#4 Continued development of young talent

The Kings have invested in their young talent, with players like Arthur Kaliyev, Quinton Byfield and Brandt Clarke showing great promise. Fans should expect the team to continue nurturing these prospects, giving them opportunities to grow and contribute at the NHL level.

#5 Competitive push in the Pacific division

The Pacific Division boasts tough competition, but the Kings have the potential to be a force to be reckoned with.

Realistic expectations include a competitive push for a playoff spot and possibly a higher seed in the division. While the divisional race will be tight, the Kings have the talent and depth to compete with the best.

The Los Angeles Kings enter the 2023-24 season with optimism and renewed determination to build on their recent successes. If the top six forwards click together, the LA Kings will undoubtedly be a team to watch and a challenging opponent for any team in the league.

