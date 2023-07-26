Realistic expectations for the New Jersey Devils entering 2023-24

The New Jersey Devils experienced a remarkable rise to prominence in the 2022 season. They showcased the potential of their young core and solidified themselves as a force to be reckoned with in the NHL.

Their impressive performance earned them the league's third-best record, and they even managed to advance past the first round with a series victory over the New York Rangers.

As the 2023-24 season approaches, the Devils have further bolstered their roster with key acquisitions and a full season of young talent.

The New Jersey Devils have made significant strides in recent years, culminating in a historic rise to prominence in the previous season. With their dynamic young core and key offseason acquisitions, including Timo Meier, Tyler Toffoli, and Chris Tierney, the Devils are well-positioned to be strong contenders in the 2023-24 season.

Here are the factors that could determine their success in the 2023 NHL season:

Development of young players

Last season, the Devils' youth movement came to fruition as their young core players demonstrated their potential and elevated the team's performance. Players like Jack Hughes, Nico Hischier, and Jesper Bratt made significant contributions and established themselves as key pillars of the team.

Building on their development from last season, fans can expect these young talents to continue progressing and leading the Devils on both ends of the ice. If they can contribute consistently, it should be a strong season for New Jersey.

Timo Meier's offensive prowess

The decision to extend Timo Meier, a key trade deadline acquisition last season, will further solidify the New Jersey Devils' forward group. Meier's offensive prowess and versatility make him an important asset, capable of scoring crucial goals and providing depth scoring.

Addition of Tyler Toffoli

The acquisition of Tyler Toffoli adds a veteran scoring presence to the New Jersey Devils lineup. With his proven goal-scoring ability and experience in the playoffs, Toffoli brings a valuable skillset that will complement the young core.

His leadership and playoff experience will be crucial during pressure-packed moments, and his contributions will be vital in the pursuit of Stanley Cup success.

Chris Tierney at center

The signing of Chris Tierney further bolsters the Devils' center position. Tierney is a reliable two-way player known for his defensive abilities and faceoff proficiency. His presence will provide valuable support in the defensive zone and create favorable matchup opportunities for the Devils throughout the season.

Emergence of Luke Hughes

With Luke Hughes entering his first full season on the blue line, the New Jersey Devils' defense gains an additional boost of skill and potential.

As a talented young defenseman, Hughes has the ability to contribute offensively while showcasing his defensive acumen. His ability to do so could be a game-changer, for better or for worse.