Realistic expectations for New York Islanders entering 2023-24

The New York Islanders had a mixed campaign last season, making the playoffs but facing a quick exit in the first round.

Their roster has a mix of talent, but they seem to be in a challenging position, not quite at the level of the Eastern Conference elites but still able to secure a playoff spot.

As they head into the 2023-24 season, the Islanders have made some strategic moves, adding depth to their lineup and securing their goaltending situation. So, what are their realistic expectations heading into the new season?

#1 Consistency in the regular season

The New York Islanders have shown consistency in recent years during the regular season, earning themselves berths in the playoff. However, they're yet to make a significant impact in the postseason.

Realistic expectations for the upcoming season involve the Islanders maintaining their competitive form during the regular season and securing a spot in the playoffs.

#2 Relying on core players

The Islanders boast a talented core, with players like Anders Lee, Mathew Barzal, and Bo Horvat leading the way.

Their contributions will be pivotal to the team's success, and fans can expect them to continue carrying the offensive load. Additionally, solid goaltending from Semyon Varlamov and Ilya Sorokin would be crucial in keeping the Islanders competitive.

#3 Added depth with Kuhlman

The addition of Karson Kuhlman provides the Islanders with depth on the forward lines.

While not a game changer, Kuhlman brings energy and a two-way presence to the team. His contributions as a depth player will be essential during a long and grueling season.

#4 Playoffs but uncertain advancement

The Islanders' recent history indicates that they can secure a playoff spot, but their advancement beyond the early rounds remains uncertain.

While they have some key pieces, they lack the offensive firepower that top contenders have. Expectations for the playoffs should be tempered, with fans hoping for a competitive showing considering the team's limitations.

#5 Addressing New York Islanders' offensive weaknesses

For the New York Islanders to make a deeper postseason run, they must address their offensive weaknesses.

Adding a scoring forward or enhancing their offensive strategy could be crucial in elevating their postseason performance. Management may need to explore potential trades or free agent signings to bolster their offense.

The New York Islanders enter the 2023-24 season with a well-rounded team, boasting a talented core and dependable goaltending.

Their consistency in securing playoff berths during the regular season has been commendable, so fans can expect them to continue that level of competitiveness. However, the Islanders face a challenge in taking the next step and becoming true Stanley Cup contenders.