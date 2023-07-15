Realistic expectations for the New York Rangers heading into 2023-24 season

The New York Rangers faced disappointment last season as they were eliminated in the first round of the playoffs by the upstart New Jersey Devils.

Despite making big trades at the deadline to acquire Patrick Kane and Vladimir Tarasenko, their future with the Rangers remains uncertain. Heading into the 2023-24 season, the Rangers have made some additions during a relatively quiet offseason, aiming to improve their roster and build on their previous successes.

Adjusting to roster changes

The departure of star players like Patrick Kane and Vladimir Tarasenko, who are unlikely to return in free agency, will have a major impact on the Rangers' offense.

The team will need to adjust its strategy and rely on other players to step up and fill the scoring void. It will be essential for younger players on the roster to continue their development and contribute offensively.

The New York Rangers' new additions

The New York Rangers made some key signings during the offseason, bringing in Blake Wheeler, Nick Bonino, Tyler Pitlick, and Erik Gustafsson. These additions bring experience and depth to the team.

Wheeler, in particular, is a proven leader and skilled forward who can contribute both on and off the ice. These acquisitions will provide valuable support and stability to the Rangers' lineup.

Shesterkin-Quick goaltending tandem

The goaltending duo of Igor Shesterkin and Jonathan Quick promises to be one of the most interesting storylines heading into the season. Shesterkin has already established himself as a talented netminder, while Quick's experience and success in the NHL add up to a reliable backup option.

Their combined skills and healthy competition will be crucial in maintaining consistency and giving the Rangers a chance to win games.

Development of young players

The New York Rangers possesses a talented group of young players who have shown great potential. Players like Kaapo Kakko, Alexis Lafrenière and Jimmy Vesey will be expected to continue their development and contribute significantly to the team's success.

Their growth and adaptation to the NHL will be vital in determining the Rangers' overall performance.

As the New York Rangers prepare for the 2023-24 season, they face the challenge of adjusting to roster changes and the uncertainty surrounding the return of key players.

The team's offseason additions bring experience and depth to the lineup, while the goaltending tandem of Shesterkin and Quick adds intrigue.

The development of young players will be crucial to the Rangers' success, and making the playoffs should be a realistic expectation.

Recommended Video Top 5 NBA players accused of sexual harassment and assault