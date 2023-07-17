Realistic expectations for the Ottawa Senators going into 2023-24

The Ottawa Senators are heading into the upcoming season with optimism and potential for a playoff push.

While there have been some changes in the offseason, the biggest issue the team faces is forward depth.

The Senators are a team on the rise, with young talent and the potential for significant development. As Brady Tkachuk and Tim Stutzle continue to grow and reach their final form, their impact on the team's offensive production will be pivotal.

The addition of Joonas Korpisalo in net provides the Senators with stability and confidence in goal. While the loss of Alex DeBrincat was a notable setback, the emergence of young players in the forward ranks will be essential for the team's success.

Let's look at some of the challenges the Ottawa Senators will face and factors fans should look out for in the 2023 NHL season:

#1, Brady Tkachuk and Tim Stutzle's development

The Senators' young stars, Brady Tkachuk and Tim Stutzle, are expected to continue their impressive development.

Tkachuk's physicality, scoring ability, and leadership qualities will be pivotal for the team's success. Stutzle's electrifying offensive skills and playmaking abilities will make him a player to watch closely.

#2, Goaltending upgrade

With the departure of Cam Talbot, the Senators made a solid goaltending upgrade by signing Joonas Korpisalo. Korpisalo has shown flashes of brilliance and consistency during his time with the Columbus Blue Jackets and Los Angeles Kings.

His presence in net will provide a stabilizing force for the Senators' defense, giving them a better chance to win close games.

#3, The void left by Alex DeBrincat's departure

The departure of Alex DeBrincat was a notable loss for the Ottawa Senators. However, they acquired Dominik Kubalik in the deal, a skilled winger who can contribute offensively.

While losing DeBrincat's production will be felt, the Senators' depth at forward will be crucial in filling the gap left by the trade.

#4, Forward depth concerns

The Senators' biggest challenge heading into the season is forward depth. While they have talented young players, their depth chart lacks experienced offensive contributors.

If their younger forwards can step up and continue to develop in this area, it will provide the team with a well-rounded attack. A balanced offense will be vital for the Senators to compete in a tough division.

#5, Ottawa Senators' ability to stay in playoff contention

Realistically, the Ottawa Senators have the potential to contend for a playoff spot this season.

With key players like Tkachuk and Stutzle leading the way, combined with the goaltending upgrade and the possibility of younger players stepping up, the team's competitiveness should increase.

However, making the playoffs in a highly competitive division will require consistent performances and contributions from the entire roster. Maintaining momentum and stringing wins together throughout the campaign will be key to staying in playoff contention.

