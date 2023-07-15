Realistic expectations for the Pittsburgh Penguins heading into 2023-24 season

The Pittsburgh Penguins had a disappointing 2022-23 season, failing to qualify for the playoffs.

However, the team's new general manager, Kyle Dubas, wasted no time in reshaping the roster during an eventful offseason. With the addition of several talented free agents and the possibility of acquiring superstar Erik Karlsson, the Penguins are poised to bounce back.

Nevertheless, it is important to set realistic expectations for the team in the upcoming season.

The Pittsburgh Penguins' strengthened roster

GM Kyle Dubas made significant moves in the offseason to bolster the Penguins' lineup. Acquiring Lars Eller, Noel Acciari, Matt Nieto, Andreas Johnsson, Ryan Graves and Alex Nedeljkovic provides the team with depth and versatility.

These additions will enhance the Penguins' overall competitiveness, making them more formidable in the upcoming season.

Impact of Reilly Smith

The trade for Stanley Cup winner Reilly Smith adds championship experience and scoring ability to the Penguins' roster. Smith's presence will bring a new dimension to the team's offense and contribute to their overall success. His ability to produce under pressure will prove invaluable in the pursuit of a playoff spot.

Potential acquisition of Erik Karlsson

While the full details of a potential trade for Erik Karlsson have not been released, his addition would be a game-changer for the Penguins. As a Norris Trophy winner, Karlsson brings exceptional skill and leadership to any team.

If the Penguins manage to secure Karlsson, they instantly become serious contenders for not only a playoff spot but potentially another Stanley Cup.

Managing expectations

It is important to approach the Penguins' upcoming season with tempered expectations. The team will undoubtedly need time to integrate the new players into their system and build chemistry. It may take some time for the team to hit its stride and reach its full potential.

Playoff aspirations

With the roster improvements and the potential addition of Erik Karlsson, the Penguins have a legitimate shot at returning to the playoffs. However, competition in the NHL is fierce, and no outcome can be guaranteed.

Making the playoffs should be the realistic expectation for the Penguins, and once they reach that goal, they can focus on making a deep playoff run.

The Pittsburgh Penguins have made significant roster improvements after missing the playoffs in the 2022-23 season. With the addition of talented free agents and the possibility of acquiring Erik Karlsson, the team has a renewed sense of optimism.

The Penguins have the pieces in place to once again compete at a high level and potentially make a deep playoff run in the 2023-24 season.

Recommended Video Top 5 NBA players accused of sexual harassment and assault