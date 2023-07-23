The San Jose Sharks faced a challenging and tumultuous season last year, leading to significant roster changes in the offseason.

As they head into the 2023-24 season, the Sharks have made moves to solidify their top six forwards and improve their goaltending situation. While they aim to compete for a playoff spot, limited roster depth makes it a long shot.

So, what are their realistic expectations entering the new season? Let's have a look:

#1 Transitioning from roster overhauls

The Sharks experienced significant roster overhauls, trading away Timo Meier and most likely Erik Karlsson before the season begins.

These moves signify a transitional phase for the team. Fans should expect a period of adjustment as new players integrate into the lineup and the team finds its identity under cornerstone players Tomas Hertl and Logan Couture.

#2 Solidifying San Jose Sharks' top-6 forwards

San Jose has worked to solidify their top six forwards around Hertl and Couture. The addition of Anthony Duclair through a trade and signing Filip Zadina provides depth and scoring potential to the forward lines.

Fans can look forward to increased offensive productivity from the top six, which will be crucial for the Sharks' competitiveness.

#3 Improved goaltending with Blackwood and Kahkonen

The Sharks' acquisition of MacKenzie Blackwood in a trade with the New Jersey Devils strengthens their goaltending situation. Blackwood will form a dynamic duo with Kaapo Kahkonen, providing a more reliable and talented tandem in net.

#4 Long shot for the playoffs

While the San Jose Sharks aim to compete for a playoff spot, the reality of their limited roster depth makes it a long shot.

The team faces strong competition in their division, and success will depend on consistent performances from their core players and new additions. Fans should temper their playoff expectations while keeping an eye on player development and long-term growth.

#5 Focus on accumulating picks and prospects

Trading away Erik Karlsson and potentially other assets at the deadline will include prioritizing the acquisition of valuable picks and prospects.

The San Jose Sharks will be focused on building a stronger foundation for the future through these trades. Expect a strategic approach to roster moves with an eye toward long-term success.

The San Jose Sharks enter the 2023-24 season with realistic expectations in the midst of significant changes to their roster.

While the immediate future may not hold playoff contention, strategic moves and a commitment to long-term success will set the Sharks on a path toward renewed competitiveness in the seasons to come.

