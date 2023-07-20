Realistic Expectations for the Seattle Kraken entering 2023-24

The Seattle Kraken's second season in the NHL was one of remarkable success as they made the playoffs and surprised many by upsetting formidable opponents. With emerging stars like Vince Dunn, Philipp Grubauer, and Calder Trophy winner Matty Beniers, the Kraken have solid building blocks for the future.

As they head into the 2023-24 season, expectations are high but should be approached with a sense of realism and continued growth.

Building on playoff success

The Seattle Kraken's impressive performance in the playoffs last season provided a glimpse of their potential as a competitive team. However, it is essential for them to remain grounded and avoid complacency. Realistic expectations should center around building on that success, maintaining a strong work ethic, and continuously improving both as individuals and as a cohesive unit.

Continued development of young talent

The emergence of Vince Dunn, Philipp Grubauer's resurgent year, and Matty Beniers' Calder Trophy win underscore the team's promising young talent. Expectations should focus on nurturing and developing these players further, as well as the progression of other prospects within the organization. As they continue to grow, the Kraken will become a more potent and well-rounded team.

Establishing consistency

Consistency will be a key factor in the Seattle Kraken's success in the upcoming season. Maintaining their strong performance on both offense and defense will be essential. It will be crucial for players like Dunn, Grubauer, and Beniers to remain steady in their performances and for the entire team to find a rhythm that can carry them through the regular season and into the playoffs.

Building the Seattle Kraken's defensive depth

The Kraken's success last season was partly attributed to their strong defensive play, led by Vince Dunn. However, establishing defensive depth will be crucial for long-term success. The Kraken should set realistic expectations for acquiring additional defensive talent to complement Dunn and solidify their blue line, making them even more formidable on defense.

Playoffs as a realistic goal

With their impressive performance last season, the playoffs should be a realistic goal for the Kraken in the 2023-24 season. As they continue to build and develop their roster, securing a playoff spot and making another deep run should be within reach. However, it is essential to remember that competition will be fierce, and hard work and consistent effort will be required to achieve this goal.

The Seattle Kraken's second season in the NHL was one of great promise and success, highlighted by their playoff appearance and upsets against top teams. With a strong foundation in place, the Kraken's future looks bright as they continue their journey to become a perennial contender in the NHL.

Recommended Video Top 5 NBA players accused of sexual harassment and assault