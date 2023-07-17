Realistic expectations for the St. Louis Blues entering the 2023-24 season

The St. Louis Blues face a challenging road ahead as they enter the upcoming season with significant changes to their roster.

The team made big moves at the trade deadline, parting ways with key players like Ryan O'Reilly, Vladimir Tarasenko, and Ivan Barbashev. This has left the Blues with a lack of depth and a considerable task of rebuilding their lineup.

While returning players like Jordan Binnington, Torey Krug, and Jordan Kyrou offer hope, the Blues will likely face an uphill battle in a highly competitive Central Division.

Realistically, the St. Louis Blues are in a transition phase as they enter the upcoming season. The team's significant trades and lack of depth will present challenges, making it tough for them to compete in the highly competitive Central Division. Patience and optimism will be key as the Blues navigate through this rebuilding phase and work towards building a competitive roster once again.

Let's look at some of the challenges the St. Louis Blues will face and factors fans should look out for in the 2023 NHL season:

#1, Rebuilding phase

With the departures of key players at the trade deadline, the St. Louis Blues appear to be in a rebuilding phase. The focus will likely be on developing young talent, fostering a new team identity, and building for the future.

This means fans should temper their expectations for immediate success and look for progress in individual player growth and team chemistry.

#2, Limited depth

The Blues' biggest challenge entering the season is their lack of depth, especially after losing key contributors. The major free-agent acquisitions of Kasperi Kapanen and Oskar Sundqvist are solid players, but they may not be enough to fill the void left by the traded players.

#3, Kevin Hayes' impact

Kevin Hayes, acquired in a trade with the Flyers, could be a significant piece for the Blues. While the team's primary focus might not be on immediate success, Hayes can add experience and leadership to the roster.

His long-term future with the team is uncertain, considering the likelihood of a midseason trade in a buy-low, sell-high scenario.

#4, The St. Louis Blues' development of talent

With the Blues in a transitional phase, fans should watch closely for the development of young prospects. Jordan Kyrou, in particular, is entering his prime and will play a crucial role in the team's offense.

The St. Louis Blues will need their young players to step up and make significant contributions if they are to be competitive in the Central Division.

#5, Torey Krug's leadership

With the departure of key veterans, Torey Krug's role as a leader on the blue line will become even more vital. As one of the more experienced players on the team, Krug's leadership and defensive abilities will be essential in guiding the younger defensemen and helping stabilize the team's play in the defensive zone.

Recommended Video Top 5 NBA players accused of sexual harassment and assault