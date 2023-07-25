Realistic expectations for Tampa Bay Lightning entering 2023-24

The Tampa Bay Lightning, a perennial contender in recent years, faced an unexpected early exit from the playoffs in the previous season.

Their defeat to the Toronto Maple Leafs in the first round exposed concerns about their speed and overall depth. As they prepare for the upcoming season, the Lightning have made roster additions to address these issues.

With the arrival of veterans Conor Sheary and Luke Glendening, they aim to regain their championship form. So, what are the realistic expectations from them heading into the new season?

#1 Rejuvenating depth

The Lightning's key to success in previous seasons was their remarkable depth, with skilled players filling every role.

In the 2023-24 season, the organization is looking to rejuvenate this depth with the acquisitions of Conor Sheary and Luke Glendening. Both players bring valuable experience and a history of playoff success, which could be vital in bolstering the team's third and fourth lines.

A resurgence of depth would ensure that the Lightning remain competitive and give their top players the necessary support in crucial moments.

#2 Addressing goaltending concerns

The struggles of Andrei Vasilevskiy in the last playoffs raised concerns about the team's goaltending.

While Vasilevskiy remains one of the best goalies in the league, it's essential for the Lightning to manage his workload and provide him with the necessary rest throughout the regular season.

The addition of a reliable backup goaltender could alleviate the pressure on Vasilevskiy and help him maintain his peak performance when it matters most.

#3 Balancing the Tampa Bay Lightning roster

Tampa Bay Lightning's roster composition will be crucial in determining their success. Balancing experienced veterans with young talent will be essential for maintaining a competitive edge.

Prospects and younger players will need to step up to fill roles vacated by potential departures or free agents. The development and integration of these players will play a pivotal role in the team's performance.

#4 Return to the ECF or rebuild?

The 2023-24 season will be pivotal for the Tampa Bay Lightning as they seek a return to the Eastern Conference Finals.

If they can address their concerns and overcome the challenges they faced in the previous season, they could return to their dominant form and make a deep playoff run.

However, if they continue to struggle and face more early exits, it may signal the need for a roster overhaul and shift in their long-term strategy.

The Tampa Bay Lightning enter the 2023-24 season with a mix of optimism and uncertainty. Their performance this season will determine whether they're on the brink of a renaissance or if changes are required to remain competitive.

Recommended Video 5 Times Steph Curry Was HUMILIATED On And Off The Court!