Realistic expectations for Toronto Maple Leafs going into 2023-24

The Toronto Maple Leafs experienced success last season, winning a playoff round, but the team's eventual goal remains securing a deep postseason run.

With an eventful offseason that saw key free-agent signings, the Leafs have strengthened their roster. However, with the impending contract extensions of Auston Matthews and William Nylander, key decisions lie ahead for the team management.

So, what are the Maple Leaf's expectations heading into the new season? Let's have a look:

#1 Playoff progression

Having won a playoff round for the first time in recent years, the Toronto Maple Leafs are determined to build on this success and advance further in the postseason.

The roster's core, including Auston Matthews, Mitch Marner, and John Tavares, has proven its offensive prowess, but the team's focus will be on bolstering their defensive play and goaltending to secure wins in the playoffs.

#2 Impact of key free-agent signings

The Maple Leafs' general manager, Brad Treliving, had an active offseason, making significant free-agent acquisitions to address specific needs on the roster.

Tyler Bertuzzi brings physicality and scoring ability, while John Klingberg adds defensive stability and offensive skill from the blue line. Ryan Reaves adds toughness and grit to the lineup, while Max Domi's versatility could provide valuable contributions in various positions.

#3 Contract extensions for Matthews and Nylander

Securing contract extensions for Auston Matthews and William Nylander will be a top priority for the Maple Leafs' front office.

Both players are vital components of the team's offense and have demonstrated their value to the franchise. The management will be keen to get these deals done promptly to ensure financial stability and maintain a cohesive core group moving forward.

#4 Toronto Maple Leafs' trade deadline decisions

If the Toronto Maple Leafs find themselves in a similar cap situation at the trade deadline, they may face tough decisions regarding William Nylander's future with the team.

Exploring trade options to create enough cap space for Matthews' extension could become a consideration. However, much will depend on Nylander's performance and how integral he remains to the team's success.

#5 Balancing offensive talent and defensive structure

While the Toronto Maple Leafs boast tremendous offensive firepower, striking the right balance with solid defensive play is essential.

Adding John Klingberg to the blue line should help strengthen the team's defensive structure. The coaching staff will focus on developing a more disciplined defensive game while maximizing the potential of their offensive talents.

The Toronto Maple Leafs enter the upcoming season with realistic expectations of advancing further in the playoffs.

With significant free-agent acquisitions to address specific needs and a talented core group, they could make a deep postseason run. The contract extensions for Auston Matthews and William Nylander could be crucial for the team's long-term stability and competitiveness.

