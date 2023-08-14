Rebuild incoming? Grading the Calgary Flames' offseason moves

Following a disappointing season that saw them miss the playoffs and undergo significant organizational changes, the Calgary Flames had limited flexibility due to their cap situation.

Despite these challenges, the Flames made a few notable moves to address their roster. Let's examine their offseason transactions and grade their efforts:

Trading Tyler Toffoli from Calgary Flames (Grade: B-)

The Calgary Flames made a trade that saw Tyler Toffoli leave for the New Jersey Devils in exchange for Yegor Sherangovich and a third-round pick.

While Toffoli was a valuable asset, his departure allowed the Flames to receive a promising young player in Sherangovich and a draft pick. However, the trade could potentially leave a void in their offensive lineup. The grade is a B-, as the trade offers potential value but could also entail some short-term risk.

Signing Jordan Oesterle (Grade: A)

The Flames made a solid addition by signing defenseman Jordan Oesterle to a one-year deal worth 925K.

Oesterle brings defensive stability and a veteran presence to the blue line. His experience and ability to contribute at both ends of the ice make this signing a strong move, particularly considering the budget-friendly contract.

Re-signing RFAs (Grade: C-)

The decision to re-sign RFAs Dryden Hunt, Martin Pospisil and Colton Poolman reflects the Flames' aim to retain some of their young talents.

While re-signing RFAs is a common practice, these signings are unremarkable in the context of the Flames' offseason goals. They could potentially have little impact on the team's immediate outlook, earning this group of moves a C- grade.

The Calgary Flames' offseason strategy appears to be centered around building around Jonathan Huberdeau and Nazem Kadri.

Unfortunately, their cap situation limited their ability to make major moves to reinforce their lineup. Despite this constraint, their moves show a combination of strategic decision-making and financial responsibility.

While the Flames didn't make a plethora of headline-grabbing moves, their signing of Jordan Oesterle stands out as a positive step toward shoring up their defensive corps.

The trade of Tyler Toffoli has the potential to yield valuable returns, though it also comes with some risk. The re-signing of RFAs, while necessary, lacks the impact that could have truly reshaped the team's dynamics.

The Calgary Flames' offseason moves reflect a team making calculated adjustments within the constraints of their cap situation. As the Flames look to the upcoming season, the combined effects of these moves will determine their ability to rebound from their previous disappointments and reestablish themselves as a competitive force in the NHL.