Rebuild incoming? Grading every Winnipeg Jets offseason move

The Winnipeg Jets faced a pivotal offseason following their playoff exit at the hands of the eventual Stanley Cup champions, the Vegas Golden Knights.

Despite limping into the playoffs and ultimately falling in five games, the Jets made a series of moves aimed at reshaping their roster and outlook.

Here's a closer look into these transactions and assess their impact on the team's future:

#1. Trading Pierre-Luc Dubois - Grade: A

The decision to trade Pierre-Luc Dubois, who had requested a trade, was a bold move that brought in a package of players in Alex Iafallo, Gabriel Vilardi, Rasmus Kupari and draft compensation.

This trade signaled the Jets' commitment to a rebuild, adding depth and potential to their roster. The return for Dubois appears promising, offering a mix of established talent and young prospects. This move earns a solid A grade for its strategic value.

#2. Singing Laurent Brossoit - Grade: A

Bringing back Laurent Brossoit, the goalie who shut down the Jets in the playoffs, on a one-year, $1.75 million AAV deal is a savvy move. Brossoit's familiarity with the team and his strong performance against them make him a valuable asset.

This signing ensures goaltending depth and stability while also sending a message of continuity and improvement. Given the circumstances, this move deserves a commendable A grade.

#3. Free Agent Retentions - Grade: C+

Retaining free agents Dylan Samberg, Morgan Barron and Axel Jonsson-Fjallby to contracts reflected the Winnipeg Jets' commitment to nurturing their young talent.

While these signings added depth to the roster, their impact on the team's immediate performances may be limited. The grade reflects the positive step of retaining developing players but also acknowledges their relatively modest impact on the team's overall competitiveness.

#4. Signing Jeffrey Viel - Grade: C-

The signing of Jeffrey Viel to a one-year contract worth $775K may provide organizational depth, but it lacks the impact of some other offseason moves.

Viel's role and potential contributions remain uncertain, making this a somewhat underwhelming move. While depth signings are essential, the relatively low profile of this move merits a C- grade.

#5. The Jets' decision on Connor Hellebuyck - Grade: D-

The Jets' refusal to trade Connor Hellebuyck, who reportedly requested a trade, is a contentious move that raised questions about the team's direction. Coupled with the decision to buy out Blake Wheeler, this choice further signaled a potential rebuild.

The combination of these decisions, amid other moves suggesting a retooling, creates an uncertain atmosphere. This move receives a low D- grade due to the potential for negative ramifications on team morale and chemistry.

The Winnipeg Jets' offseason maneuvers display a mix of forward-thinking, strategic acquisitions and some questionable decisions that hint at a looming rebuild.

The team's moves to trade Dubois and bring back Brossoit are particularly strong, reflecting a commitment to both short-term improvement and long-term growth.

However, the uncertainty surrounding other decisions, such as the refusal to trade Hellebuyck, raises concerns about the team's trajectory and chemistry. As the season unfolds, the effectiveness of these offseason moves will become clearer, shaping the Jets' future direction on and off the ice.