Redrafting the 1983 NHL Draft: Would Steve Yzerman go 1st overall?

The 1983 NHL Draft was one to remember. Of the 242 players drafted, 113 of them skated in at least one NHL game. Here is a look at the top five picks from 1983:

Brian Lawton: Minnesota North Stars

Sylvain Turgeon: Hartford Whalers

Pat LaFontaine: New York Islanders

Steve Yzerman: Detroit Red Wings

Tom Barrasso: Buffalo Sabres

As with most NHL drafts, there were many players undervalued when compared to their future success. If we were able to redraft, nearly every year would look different. 1983 is no exception.

Let's do a redraft of the top five picks of the 1983 NHL draft.

1983 NHL Draft sees major shakeup in redraft

#5 Dominik Hasek - G - Picked 199th overall by Chicago Blackhawks

Goaltenders are often the steal in the NHL draft. But if a team knew that a netminder would turn their franchise around, would they pick them in the top five? I believe so.

The fact that Hasek was not grabbed until the end of the 10th round is shocking. After playing 25 games for the Hawks over two seasons, Hasek was sent to the Buffalo Sabres, where his career took off.

Hasek went on to play 735 games, finishing with a career .922 save percentage and playing a huge role in the Sabres trip to the 1999 Stanley Cup Final.

#4 John MacLean - RW - Picked 6th overall by New Jersey Devils

John MacLean played the third-most games of all players in this draft (1,194). Playing most of his career with the Devils, MacLean racked up 413 goals and 842 points.

The bruising forward also tallied 1,328 career penalty minutes. He added five goals and 18 points during the Devils run to the 1994-95 Stanley Cup championship.

#3 Rick Tocchet - RW - Picked 121st overall by Philadelphia Flyers

Tocchet had incredibly impressive career numbers. In 1,144 games across six different NHL teams, Tocchet racked up 952 points. His 440 goals were the third-most among 1983 draftees.

Tocchet also went on to have a successful coaching career, currently serving as the Head Coach of the Vancouver Canucks.

#2 Pat LaFontaine - Center - Picked 3rd overall by New York Islanders

LaFontaine was arguably the most offensively successful player in the 1983 draft.

In only 865 career games, LaFontaine tallied 468 goals and 1,013 points (1.17 points per game). The center was a five-time All-Star, and played in 69 playoff games.

#1 Steve Yzerman - C - Picked 4th overall by Detroit Red Wings

By far, the man of this draft.

Steve Yzerman is a hockey legend. Playing in 1,514 career NHL games, Yzerman racked up 692 goals and 1,755 points. Only six players have ever scored more. Even more rare and impressive, is the fact that Yzerman accomplished all of this playing his entire career in Detroit.

Over 22 lucrative seasons, Yzerman led the Wings to five first-place finishes and three Stanley Cups. Yzerman also took home the Selke, Masterton, and Conn Smythe Trophies.

Yzerman currently serves as the General Manager and Vice President of the Detroit Red Wings.

Other Interesting names in the 1983 NHL draft:

Uwe Krupp: scored the 1996 Stanley Cup-winning overtime goal for the Colorado Avalanche

Bruce Cassidy: Currently coaching the Vegas Golden Knights in the 2023 Stanley Cup Final

Claude Lemieux: Played in 1,215 career NHL games

Marc Bergevin: Served as Montreal Canadiens GM and is currently an advisor to the GM of the Los Angeles Kings

