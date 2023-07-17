Remembering Connor Bedard's Top 5 achievements on his 18th birthday

Connor Bedard has been hyped-up as a can't-miss NHL prospect for years and he turned 18 on July 17.

Bedard had success in his junior career with the Regina Pats, helped Canada win gold at the world juniors and was drafted first overall.

Although he has yet to play an NHL game, Bedard already has five major achievements, which we are going to rank.

#5. IIHF Male Player of the Year

Connor Bedard was named the first IIHF Male Player of the Year in 2023.

The award is given to any male player who played in any of the four IIHF tournaments - Winter Olympics, World Championship, World Juniors or U18 World Championship.

Bedard had an incredible 2023 year for the IIHF as he led Canada to gold at the world juniors, which will we get into a bit later.

#4. CHL Player of the Year

Connor Bedard finished his junior season playing in 57 regular-season games and recorded 71 goals and 72 assists for 143 points.

After the record-breaking season, Bedard was awarded the CHL Player of the Year in 2023. Along with that, Bedard was also named the CHL Top Draft Prospect and CHL Top Scorer award to round out his incredible year.

#3. World Junior records

Connor Bedard had a historic World Juniors

Connor Bedard made Canada's World Junior team at 16 years old, which is something that normally doesn't happen. In the 2022 World Juniors, he had a four-goal game before the tournament was postponed to the summer.

In 2023, Bedard made sure he dominated the tournament. In seven games, he had nine goals and 14 assists for 23 points. He finished his world junior career with 36 points in 14 games, which is Canada's all-time record.

#2. WHL exceptional status

In 2020, Connor Bedard was the first-ever play to be granted exceptional status in the 2020 WHL Draft.

The exceptional status allowed Bedard to be drafted into the WHL at 14 years old instead of 15. Although players are drafted at 15, they can't play more than five games in the WHL at that age, but Bedard was able to play a full season at 15 years old.

#1. Drafted first overall in the NHL Draft

Bedard was drafted first overall

There is no better accomplishment for Bedard than to be selected first overall in the NHL Draft, which he was by the Chicago Blackhawks.

Just last month, Bedard was selected first overall in the 2023 NHL Entry Draft and will now be playing in the NHL next season. Being selected first overall is due to all the accomplishments he had before he even turned 18.

Recommended Video Top 5 NBA players accused of sexual harassment and assault

Poll : Are you excited to see Connor Bedard play in the NHL? Yes No 0 votes