Revenge tour? Grading the Carolina Hurricanes' offseason moves

The Carolina Hurricanes' recent playoff run, which saw them reach the Eastern Conference finals, was an impressive feat that showcased their potential as contenders.

However, a subsequent sweep at the hands of the Florida Panthers exposed certain weaknesses that needed addressing during the offseason.

Here's a look at the Hurricanes' key offseason moves and grade their impact on the team's outlook:

#1. Signing Frederik Andersen and Antti Raanta to return as the Carolina Hurricanes' tandem - Grade: B+

The Carolina Hurricanes' decision to retain both Frederik Andersen and Antti Raanta as their goaltending tandem is a wise move to maintain stability in the net.

Andersen, a proven netminder with experience, and Raanta, known for his reliability when healthy, create a balanced combination. If they can stay injury-free and perform at their best, this duo could provide a strong backbone for the Hurricanes' defensive efforts.

#2. Signing Dmitry Orlov - Grade: A-

Inking Dmitry Orlov to a two-year deal worth $7.75 million AAV is a significant move to bolster the team's blue line. Orlov's defensive prowess and ability to contribute offensively make him a valuable addition.

The contract's value is reasonable for a player of his caliber, and his experience could further elevate the Hurricanes' defensive unit.

#3. Signing Michael Bunting - Grade: C+

While the Carolina Hurricanes' signing of Michael Bunting to a three-year deal worth $4.5 million AAV adds depth to their forward group, the contract's value might be a bit steep.

Bunting showed flashes of potential with the Toronto Maple Leafs, but his consistency and ability to produce at a higher level need to be proven. The Hurricanes are taking a calculated risk, hoping Bunting can provide an offensive spark.

#4. Signing Tony DeAngelo - Grade: C+

The signing of Tony DeAngelo to a one-year deal worth $1.675 AAV comes with both potential rewards and significant risks. DeAngelo's offensive abilities are undeniable, but his controversial past and locker-room dynamics could pose challenges.

The Carolina Hurricanes are giving him a chance for redemption, and his performance on and off the ice will determine the success of this move.

#5. Signing Caleb Jones - Grade: C

Bringing in Caleb Jones on a one-year deal worth $775K is a cost-effective move to add defensive depth. Jones has shown potential but has yet to fully establish himself as a consistent NHL player. This signing provides the Hurricanes with an opportunity to assess his development and potential contributions.

The Carolina Hurricanes' offseason moves reflect a mix of continuity and calculated additions aimed at strengthening various aspects of their roster.

The retention of their goaltending tandem, the addition of Dmitry Orlov, and the attempt to revitalize players like Michael Bunting and Tony DeAngelo showcase the team's commitment to remaining competitive.

However, the team should closely monitor the impact of these signings to ensure they align with their overall strategy.

As the Hurricanes gear up for another playoff push, their ability to integrate new additions effectively will be crucial in determining their success in the upcoming season.