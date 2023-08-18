The Buffalo Sabres announced the death of longtime play-by-play announcer Rick Jeanneret on Thursday, Aug. 17.

Jeanneret worked for the Sabres for 51 years from 1971–72 until the end of the 2021–22 season. Throughout his historic career, he has made some highlight-reel goals and top announcements.

Here are the top five calls of Jeanneret's career:

5) Pomminiville's OT winner

In 2006, when the Buffalo Sabres were in a deep playoff run, Jason Pomminiville scored a shorthanded goal in overtime to win the series for Buffalo.

Rick Jeanneret had an amazing call saying the Sabres are scary good along with his classic "in overtime" line, which many fans around the NHL grew up loving.

4) Line brawl

In 2007, the Ottawa Senators and Buffalo Sabres got involved in a line brawl and Rick Jeanneret had a great call of it. He was doing a phenomenal play-by-play job of calling all the fights and explaining the hectic moments to the viewers.

Jeanneret's call was enough to understand exactly what was going on.

3) Final sign off

The final sign-off was one of Rick Jeanneret's best calls as it was an emotional day for Buffalo Sabre fans and fans around the NHL.

The commentator got a standing ovation from the fans. Many fans even brought signs thanking the play-by-play commentator for all his years of service. It was an emotional day for everyone; even the Sabre players stayed on the ice to show their thanks to Jeanneret.

2) We are not worthy

Ryan Miller was one of the best goalies in the NHL and Buffalo Sabres fans got to see up close every night just how good he was.

Miller's highlight-reel saves made Rick Jeanneret say the iconic words, "We are not worthy." The line became an instant hit amongst fans.

1) May Day

The best call from Rick Jeanneret was his "May Day" call.

Brad May's overtime goal in 1993 sent Buffalo to the second round of the playoffs for the first time since 1983. It was a historic goal and Jeanneret seized the moment to make the call.