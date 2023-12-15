Roberto Luongo's family: All we know about his daughter, wife & more

Roberto Luongo, the legendary goaltender renowned for his skills on the ice, has a rich and heartwarming story off the rink as well. Beyond his achievements in the NHL, Luongo's family life, charity work, and personal interests provide a glimpse into the multifaceted personality of the hockey icon.

Luongo's love story with his wife, Gina Cerbone, began during his time with the Florida Panthers. The couple first met at a team hangout called the Pizza Time Trattoria, a restaurant owned by Gina's father, Umberto Cerbone. Gina, whose roots trace back to Naples and Palermo, captured Luongo's heart. The goaltender proposed to her under the romantic Bridge of Sighs in Venice in 2004.

The couple initially resided in Broward County, Florida, but fate had other plans. Just a month after moving into their new Florida home, Luongo was traded to the Vancouver Canucks. Undeterred, they embraced their new life in Yaletown, Vancouver, while continuing to spend the off-seasons in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Their family expanded with the arrival of their daughter, Gabriella, born on March 27, 2008, and son Giani, born on December 27, 2010. Luongo's decision to skip the 2008 NHL All-Star Game, where he was selected as a starting goaltender, underscored his commitment to family. Gina, pregnant at the time, had returned to Florida, prompting Luongo to prioritize being with her over the All-Star festivities.

In a revealing glimpse into his personal life, according to The Athletic, Luongo expressed pride in watching his daughter dance, the competitive thrill of cheering for his son in the net, and admiration for his wife's dedication to their family. This highlights the depth of Luongo's love for his family and his role as a supportive husband and father. Also, Luongo is fond of pizzas, golf, and poker.

Roberto Luongo's charity works and Hall of Fame Induction

Roberto Luongo's involvement in charitable endeavors reflects his commitment to giving back. He dedicated time to Canuck Place, a children's hospice in Vancouver, and sponsored a spectator's box at Rogers Arena for underprivileged children to attend Canucks games.

In the summer of 2009, Luongo organized the Roberto Luongo Golf Open, a charitable event benefiting Montreal Children's Hospital, Sainte-Justine Hospital, and a seniors center network in Saint-Leonard. Following the tragic Stoneman Douglas High School shooting, Luongo, a resident of Parkland, delivered a poignant pre-game speech addressing the victims and advocating for action against mass shootings.

In 2011, Roberto Luongo was honored with induction into the Italian Walk of Fame in Toronto, Ontario, and in 2021, he secured a place in the Florida Sports Hall of Fame.