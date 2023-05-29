Roberts Bukarts gets emotional after Latvia clinch bronze medal at IIHF Worlds - "We did it for our country"

In a stunning showcase of unwavering resilience and indomitable determination, Roberts Bukarts played a pivotal role in leading Latvia to a historic bronze medal at the IIHF World Championship. The team's resounding 4-3 victory over the formidable United States team left emotions running high, and Bukarts took a moment to reflect on the immense significance of their achievement.

Roberts Bukarts Opens Up About Emotions and Family Support

As the bronze medal hung proudly around his neck, Bukarts expressed his heartfelt appreciation for the sacrifices made by the team, their families, and the people of Latvia. He acknowledged the challenges faced by hockey players in a country where the sport can be financially demanding, emphasizing that the victory was a testament to the unwavering dedication and perseverance of everyone involved.

"You know, everyone in this locker room, everyone in our country has struggled a lot in life, in different situations. Hockey is an expensive sport. People give up so much in their lives. Parents, Grandparents for us so we could be here now. And we did it for them." Bukarts said

Bukarts highlighted the team's motivation, which stemmed from the desire to make their loved ones proud and to represent their country with honor. Despite the absence of his wife and children, he immediately reached out to them from the ice. He later said that their support was the cornerstone of his success.

"It is crazy, it is unbelievable. Unfortunately, my wife and kids are not here but I called them from the ice right away. They are the biggest support, they are the biggest motivation for me and I am so grateful for them," he said.

Looking to the future, Bukarts saw the bronze medal as a catalyst for change in Latvian ice hockey. He expressed hope that the achievement would inspire a new generation of players, showing them that dreams can become reality. According to him, the historic triumph would serve as a "new step" for Latvian hockey, pushing the boundaries of what is considered attainable.

"I think this is a new step. When I grew up, when all boys grew up, we never imagined actually to play in the quarters. Now we show to young guys, this is the goal. This is possible. This dream came to reality" said Bukarts

With their incredible performance in the tournament, Bukarts and his teammates had shattered all previous expectations. Their resilience and determination became a source of inspiration for the entire nation and a testament to the potential of Latvian ice hockey.

As the celebrations ensued and the team basked in the glory of their achievement, the emotional journey that led them to the podium was self-evident. Bukarts, overwhelmed with pride and gratitude, encapsulated the sentiments of the entire team, saying:

"We did it for our country. And we did it for everyone. You just see us. But there are so many good people behind this team."

Undoubtedly, Latvia's bronze medal at the IIHF World Championship is a historic moment for the nation.

