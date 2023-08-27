Roman Josi contract: How much has Predators captain's salary contributed to his net worth? 

Nashville Predators captain Roman Josi has been a stalwart presence on the ice for over a decade. His lucrative contract reflects both his exceptional skills and contributions to the team.

As of the 2023-24 season, Josi commands a significant salary of $9 million, with a cap hit of $9.059 million. The contract, signed on Oct. 29, 2019, spans eight years and amounts to an impressive $72.472 million.

Josi's salary composition provides insight into the team's investment strategy. His earnings consist of a $4 million signing bonus and a $5 million base salary. This combination recognizes his prowess on the ice and rewards his leadership as the team's captain.

Born on June 1, 1990, in Switzerland, Josi's journey to the NHL began when he was selected 38th overall by the Predators in the 2008 entry draft. Over his illustrious 12-season career, Josi has amassed an impressive track record, notching 601 points in 827 games and adding 42 playoff points in 85 games.

Roman Josi's impact on the Predators is undeniable. As the 33-year-old continues to leave his mark on the ice, his contract stands as a testament to both his skill and the value he brings to the franchise.

What is Roman Josi's net worth?

Since making his debut in the 2007-08 NHL season, the Swiss defenseman has charted an impressive financial trajectory. As of 2022, Roman Josi's estimated net worth stands at $24 million, a testament to his prowess on and off the ice.

Josi's journey to NHL stardom began when he was drafted 38th overall by the Nashville Predators. Over the course of his career, he has consistently demonstrated exceptional skill, becoming a cornerstone of the Predators' defensive lineup and earning the captaincy.

His contracts have been pivotal in contributing to his net worth.

Beyond his salary, endorsements, sponsorships, and smart financial decisions likely bolster his wealth. Josi's leadership qualities and reputation as a reliable and skilled player have undoubtedly attracted various opportunities off the ice.