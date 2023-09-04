$25,000,000 Anaheim Ducks forward reveals dream team to play for before retiring

Anaheim Ducks forward Alex Killorn was in buzz this summer when he signed a lucrative four-year, $25 million contract, becoming the highest-paid unrestricted free agent forward of the offseason.

Despite this exciting new chapter in his career, Killorn recently opened up about a cherished dream he hopes to fulfill before hanging up his skates. It's playing for his childhood favorite team, the Montreal Canadiens.

Killorn, a Montreal native, expressed his lifelong connection to the Canadiens during an appearance on The Raw Knuckles podcast:

"I grew up a Habs fan... . My whole life was a Canadiens fan. I remember wearing a Saku Koivu jersey... . I hated Boston, I rooted against Boston. If you asked me when I was younger where I always wanted to play, it was Montreal."

Although Killorn's recent free agency experience did not include discussions with Montreal, he remains hopeful that he can don the jersey before concluding his career:

"Going through free agency, we didn't really talk to Montreal, so it wasn't really a thought. But yeah, Montreal would be a great place to play. You know, if it was to end my career, play a year there. I think it would be special. A special place to play, for sure."

While the Canadiens did not pursue Killorn during this summer's free agent frenzy, the veteran forward's aspirations align with the sentiment that returning to his hometown team would be a fairy-tale ending to his career. In four year's time, when Killorn's contract with the Anaheim Ducks concludes, the Canadiens may be in a different position and looking to bolster their roster for contention.

More on the chances of a potential move out of Anaheim Ducks for Killorn

Killorn, who turns 34 on Sept. 14, is coming off a career-best season with the Tampa Bay Lightning, where he recorded an impressive 27 goals and 37 assists, accumulating 64 points. His two-way presence and veteran leadership will undoubtedly be a significant asset to the Anaheim Ducks, who are currently in a rebuilding phase.

For Killorn, the journey ahead with the Ducks promises new challenges and opportunities to contribute to the team's development. However, the dream of one day wearing the Canadiens' iconic sweater and playing in front of his hometown fans remains a cherished aspiration for the talented forward.

As he embarks on this exciting chapter of his career in Anaheim, hockey enthusiasts will be watching closely to see if Killorn's dream of playing for Montreal ultimately becomes a reality.