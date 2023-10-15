$5,000,000 San Jose Sharks winger emerges among prime trade candidates amidst tanking 2023-24 season

The 2023-24 NHL season has not started well for the San Jose Sharks. With a poor record and a bleak outlook for the remainder of the season, the team is reportedly exploring trade options to salvage what they can from a season gone awry.

One name that has surfaced prominently in the recent NHL trade rumors is $5,000,000 San Jose Sharks winger Alexander Barabanov, who could potentially be on the move to a new team in the near future.

The Sharks, who once enjoyed a position of prominence in the NHL, have found themselves languishing at the bottom of the Western Conference standings.

As the team faces the possibility of missing the playoffs for the third consecutive year, management is now looking to shake things up.

NHL insider David Pagnotta suggested that the San Jose Sharks may consider trading winger Alexander Barabanov if they fail to secure a contract extension by the trade deadline.

San Jose Sharks coach David Quinn comments on Alexander Barabanov's situation

The Sharks are not anticipated to be in the NHL playoff race, and given Barabanov's reasonable $2.5 million cap hit and productivity, he could serve as a valuable trade asset for the team.

However, Sharks coach David Quinn believes that Barabanov's game still has room for growth, particularly as a goal scorer, despite his role as a facilitator over the last couple of seasons:

"I think this guy is just scratching the surface," said Quinn in reference to Barabanov. "He's a highly intelligent and competitive player. I think he has dedicated a lot of time to improving his shot, and he seems a bit quicker right now. So there's another level for him to reach, but I was already impressed with his game last year."

"He's always been open to anything we've asked him to do since we arrived," Quinn noted. "He's a player you enjoy coaching."

In the first two days of training camp, Barabanov found himself on a line with Duclair and center Thomas Bordeleau.

On Friday, Oct. 13, 2023, Alexander Barabanov, a pending unrestricted free agent, expressed his desire to stay with the San Jose Sharks beyond this season and seek long term security.

The 29-year-old winger, currently in the second year of a two-year, $5 million contract, signed with the Sharks after the 2021-22 season.

He would prefer a change from the short-term deals he's been on since his arrival in North America as a member of the Toronto Maple Leafs.

The acquisition of Barabanov, who recently welcomed his second child, has been a standout move for the Sharks.