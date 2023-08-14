Alexis Lafreniere addresses future with Rangers amid contract extension talks

The contract negotiations between budding star Alexis Lafreniere and the New York Rangers continue to unfold. The Rangers fans await the resolution of these discussions, as Lafreniere expressed his hopes for a finalized contract within the coming weeks.

In an exclusive conversation with Simon-Olivier Lorange of La Presse, Alexis Lafreniere shed light on the ongoing negotiations between him and the New York Rangers. The young forward is eager to secure a new contract with the team.

He said:

"It's coming. My agent and the Rangers are in discussions, I hope it will be settled in the next few weeks."

He also talked about being a part of the Rangers:

“I love playing there. I love the city, the fans, the arena. Playing at Madison Square Garden is amazing, especially in the playoffs."

Lafreniere, at just 21 years old, stands as one of the most notable restricted free agents (RFAs) yet to ink a deal. However, the trajectory of his potential and the bright path he treads imply that his status as an unsigned player will likely won't last long.

As a player still in the nascent stages of his career, Lafreniere's star potential is widely acknowledged. His dynamic play style, coupled with his youth, holds immense promise. Currently part of a robust Rangers roster, his role is integrated into the deep lineup. There is a prevailing expectation that the contract he signs will lean toward a bridge deal rather than a multi-year commitment.

Alexis Lafreniere's stats and his overall performance in the NHL career

Alexis Lafreniere's recent performance shows his growth as a player. The previous season marked the pinnacle of his three-year career thus far, showcasing commendable skills with 16 goals and a career-high 39 points across 81 games.

Hailing from Saint-Eustache, Quebec, Lafreniere's journey from local ice rinks to the grand stages of the National Hockey League is proof of his talent, determination and hard work. Drafted first overall by the New York Rangers in the 2020 NHL Entry Draft, he arrived in the league with a reputation as one of the most highly touted prospects in recent memory.

In his first 216 NHL games, Lafreniere's stat line reflects a player who is making a significant impact on the ice. With 47 goals, he showcased his ability to find the back of the net with finesse and precision. But his contributions extend beyond goals, as his 44 assists signify his aptitude for creating opportunities and setting up plays, proving his well-rounded skill set.