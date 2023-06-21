Anaheim Ducks Trade Rumors: Will Dan Vladar be their new goalie?

The Anaheim Ducks have found themselves amidst a whirlwind of trade rumors involving their star goaltender John Gibson.

It appears that Gibson is seeking a change of scenery, and the Ducks are expected to honor his request. As they prepare for the potential departure of Gibson, the Ducks have set their sights on Calgary Flames netminder Dan Vladar, according to The Fourth Period.

Vladar, 25, presents an intriguing option for the rebuilding Ducks. With the potential to become a starting goaltender, he could be a valuable asset for a team looking to restructure and rebuild.

He was inconsistent last season with the Flames, posting a 2.91 goals-against average and .895 save percentage. Vladar, though, still managed a respectable 14-6-5 record in 27 appearances.

The Flames seem eager to move Vladar, as their young prospect, Dustin Wolf, appears ready to step into a full-time NHL role. That aligns well with the Ducks' needs as they search for a replacement for Gibson. Vladar's youth and potential make him an attractive option for Anaheim as they look to solidify their goaltending position for the future.

As the trade talks continue, it remains to be seen whether the Ducks are the lucky team to acquire Vladar this offseason. With their focus on rebuilding and reshaping the team, adding a promising goaltender like Vladar could be a step in the right direction.

Ducks fans eagerly await the outcome of these trade rumors and the potential arrival of Vladar, who could play a key role in Anaheim's quest for future success.

Anaheim Ducks' rebuilding phase: Potential trade targets for Vancouver Canucks

The Vancouver Canucks are eying the Anaheim Ducks as potential trade partners, with Isac Lundestrom and Max Jones standing out as intriguing options.

Lundestrom, a former first-round pick, has struggled to secure a significant role on the Anaheim Ducks' roster. Acquiring him would address the Canucks' center depth, and his low trade value makes him an appealing target.

Meanwhile, Jones, a physical forward, could provide valuable depth to Vancouver's middle six. Although left wing may not be a position of immediate need, the Canucks have shown a willingness to take calculated risks, as evidenced by their previous acquisition of Vitali Kravstov.

Both Lundestrom and Jones align with the Canucks' goal of rejuvenating young talent, and a change of scenery could unlock their potential. While there are other intriguing players available, the Canucks see Lundestrom and Jones as cost-effective options that could yield significant rewards.

