Calgary Flames rumors: $29,100,000 center's extension has "50% shot" to be completed before season starts

As the 2023-2024 NHL season looms, the Calgary Flames expect a "50% Shot" for 28-year-old center Elias Lindholm before the season kicks off. In other words, there is a 50% probability that negotiations will end positively, with Lindholm pledging his future commitments to the Flames.

Talks regarding Elias Lindholm's future contract have been happening for months, but Flames fans are anxious over the high price tag.

It is not an easy situation for the Calgary Flames and they are now in a tough spot seeking strategic solutions for their number one centerman Lindholm as his contract is coming to an end this year.

The Flames management decided to look into all the key features and structure of the contract and feel positive about the deal before the start of the 2023-2024 NHL Season and the fans are hoping for the best resolution to the contract negotiations.

Craig Conroy, the General Manager of the Calgary Flames is very discreet about the ongoing negotiations, but according to NHL game strategist Frank Seravalli from 'Daily Face-off', the flames are pumping Lindholm's re-signing. While there is no such progress yet, but we see a significant hope:

"Calgary continues its efforts to fix Elias Lindholm's contract for next six years. But I think its unfair to say that there has been significant progress made, but I do think perhaps the Lindholm camp is listening more attentively than they were back when the summer first started"

"Elias holds crucial role within our franchise, and we are truly happy to reach an agreement, sign the deal that benefits both the parties" Treliving affirmed during a recent press briefing.

Future of Calgary Flames

Swedish-born Elias Lindholm has been a star player for the Flames franchise for many years. He consistently delivered outstanding performances throughout his career, playing a vital role in the team's success over the past five seasons. A great leader in and off the season, his attitude and professionalism made him a role model for emerging NHL players.

Since his induction, Lindholm's pair with Johnny Gaudreau and Matthew Tkachuk has been a driving force for the Calgary Flames.

On 16th July 2018, Lindholm inked a six-year deal worth $29,100,000 with the Calgary Flames with a cap-hit of $4,850,000 and has signed three contracts throughout his ten-year season career, with a total value of $39,825,000. He has earned an impressive 513 points in 743 games and 17 playoff points in 27 games.

Lindholm scored 64 points and 22 goals in the last season, following his remarkable performance in 2021-22 NHL games where he smashed 42 goals and 82 points. His prime objective would be to safeguard his future with the Calgary Flames recognizing him as a top-tier player in the NHL.

One thing is for sure: The Flames fans will be watching closely for the outcomes of Elias Lindholm's future career.