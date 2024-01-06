Calgary Flames Rumors: New Jersey Devils heat up trade talks for 26-year-old defenseman

In a bid to fortify their blue line, the New Jersey Devils have intensified trade discussions with the Calgary Flames regarding their 26-year-old defenseman Noah Hanifin.

The Flames have been actively engaging in talks involving several players, particularly their defensemen, with Hanifin emerging as a notable trade candidate. According to David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period, the Devils have been consistently linked to Hanifin throughout the season.

Hanifin, ranked No. 2 on the TFP Trade Watch List, appears to be on the radar of multiple teams, heightening the anticipation of a potential deal. Pagnotta notes that ongoing talks between the Devils and Flames suggest that a trade involving Hanifin could materialize leading up to the NHL Trade Deadline or even sooner.

The Devils, grappling with consistency this season and dealing with the absence of Dougie Hamilton due to a long-term injury, are keen on bolstering their defense. Hanifin, a skilled defenseman, could fill this void, offering the Devils another top-tier player for both power play and penalty kill situations.

As the trade talks progress, hockey enthusiasts eagerly await whether the New Jersey Devils secure the services of Noah Hanifin from the Calgary Flames in a move that could significantly impact the dynamics of both teams' defensive strategies.

Calgary Flames summon prospect Yan Kuznetsov as defensive depth amidst injuries

Calgary Flames defenseman Yan Kuznetsov has received his first NHL summon following an injury to Dennis Gilbert during Thursday's victory over the Nashville Predators.

With back-to-back road games approaching in Philadelphia and Chicago, the Flames sought an additional blueliner, potentially turning to Jordan Oesterle, a healthy scratch in the previous game.

Kuznetsov, Calgary's second-round pick in the 2020 draft, has earned his call-up after a commendable stint with the AHL Calgary Wranglers, amassing two goals and seven points in 31 games this season.

Standing at six-foot-four and weighing 209 lbs, the 21-year-old defenseman adds depth to a blueline that has been adjusting since the trade of Nikita Zadorov to the Vancouver Canucks on Dec. 3.

While seasoned defenseman Mark Pysyk was signed by the Flames just before Christmas, the team continues to explore opportunities for prospects during this stretch. Oliver Kylington, recovering from mental health issues, joined the Wranglers on a conditioning assignment, signaling a potential return.

Additionally, top prospect Jeremie Poirier remains sidelined indefinitely after suffering a lacerated arm earlier in the season, underscoring the team's reliance on emerging talents and need for defensive reinforcements.