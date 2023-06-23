Calgary Flames Trade Rumors: Will Elias Lindholm stay or go?

As the 2023 NHL draft and free agency approaches, no team is feeling the heat more than the Calgary Flames. Craig Conroy, the Flames' general manager, has a lot of work ahead of him with some of his most valuable players, including Elias Lindholm.

Lindholm will enter the final year of his six-year, $29 million contract ($4.85 million AAV). According to reports, the Flames tried to convince him to sign a contract extension, but the forward is unlikely to re-sign with the team.

The Calgary Flames are making their decisions on some of their top players during the offseason. Elliotte Freidman of "32 Thoughts" believes that the Flames' decision for some key players hinges on Elias Lindholm.

"I think the Flames are waiting for Lindholm's decision before they start to decide on some of their other contracts, like the Toffolis, the Zadorovs, the Tanevs, other players like that.

"Because look, if Lindholm and Hanifin are out, Calgary could have some very different decisions they need to make... If Lindholm stays, I think they're going to try to stay in the race... (His) decision is the big linchpin in all of this."

Friedman also stated that there may have been a conversation win in which Lindholm would've asked the franchise to be part of a competing squad rather than a rebuilding squad.

It will be interesting to see if Lindholm decides to play in the 2023-24 season or if the Flames decide to trade or release him before then. They obviously want him to stay, but if he will not commit to an extension, the likelihood is that they will move him to another team.

How has Elias Lindholm fared with the Calgary Flames?

Calgary Flames v Anaheim Ducks

Elias Lindholm was the fifth overall pick for the Carolina Hurricanes in the 2013 NHL entry draft. After spending four seasons with the Hurricanes, Lindholm was traded to the Calgary Flames in 2018 and has been part of the franchise ever since.

Lindholm is the alternate captain of the Flames. He's played 10 seasons in the NHL and during that span, the 28-year-old has garnered 513 points (203 goals and 310 assists) in 743 games.

He recorded his career-high season during the 2021-22 season, accumulating 82 points (42 goals and 40 assists) in 82 games.

