The Philadelphia Flyers are in rebuild mode and are rumored to be trading goaltender Carter Hart in the very near future.

The Flyers acquired Cal Petersen from the Los Angeles Kings on Tuesday, and shortly afterward it was reported that they were open to trade talks about Hart.

As of right now, no team has been leaked to be the frontrunner, so let's take a look at three possible destinations for Hart.

#1. Ottawa Senators

The Ottawa Senators should be heavily in the mix for Carter Hart as they desperately need a goaltender.

The Sens have already announced they won't re-sign Cam Talbot and will look to add a starting goaltender. There is no better option than Hart available.

Hart is just 24 years old so the best years are still ahead of him. He fits perfectly with a Sens' young core that hopes to push for a playoff spot next season.

Ottawa has plenty of prospects and draft picks to move as well as Alex DeBrincat (who is unlikely to re-sign with Ottawa and Philadelphia could then flip for more assets). The Senators seem like the team that will push the hardest for Hart.

#2. Montreal Canadiens

The Philadelphia Flyers likely won't trade Carter Hart in their own division so the Atlantic teams and the Western Conference should be after him.

The Montreal Canadiens are still in a bit of a rebuild but Hart is still young. So, even if it takes another two years, the goalie will be 26 when Montreal is ready to compete.

The Canadiens could hang their first-round pick or the Panthers' first-round pick as well as other picks and prospects to get a deal done.

Montreal is ready to try and compete, especially after re-signing Cole Caufield, so adding a starting goaltender is the next step. The Canadiens have been searching for an answer ever since Carey Price retired due to injuries.

#3. Edmonton Oilers

The Edmonton Oilers are a bit of a wildcard here given they have Jack Campbell and Stuart Skinner signed for multiple years. However, Campbell was not good for the Oilers and he could be a bit of a cap dump going in the trade with other prospects and picks to acquire Carter Hart.

Edmonton has one of the best rosters in the NHL, but goalie has been an issue for years. Getting Hart turns them into a legit top-three or top-five Stanley Cup favorite.

Poll : Do you think Carter Hart will be traded? Yes No 0 votes