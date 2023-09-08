Carter Hart trade: Flyers goalie drops major hint on potential move away from Philadelphia

Is Carter Hart's stint with the Philadelphia Flyers coming to an end? The saga of the Flyers goalie's trade has recently taken a new turn. Hart has gone private on Instagram and has also removed his association with the club from his bio.

With the Philadelphia Flyers amid a rebuilding phase, there were rumors and speculations during the ongoing offseason that the club is planning a trade to move Hart out of "The City of Brotherly Love."

"BREAKING: #Flyers goaltender Carter Hart has removed “Flyers” from his bio and gone private on Instagram"

However, all of the rumors and speculations never came to fruition, but Hart going private on Instagram and removing the Flyers association from his bio has unfolded a new twist in this trade saga. This time it appears that the goalie's tenure with the club could potentially come to an end.

Generally, when athletes remove their club's association from their social media handles, they are often moved on from that team.

In Hart's case, there is also an additional speculation surrounding his decision to go private. As per reports, he was one of the players involved in the Hockey Canada scandal involving a sexual assault on a woman in 2018. However, nothing has been confirmed yet and the investigation's findings have yet to be released.

As of now, no teams have been rumored to be linked with his signature, so it remains to be seen how Hart's story unfolds in the coming days.

How has Carter Hart fared with the Philadelphia Flyers?

#79 Carter Hart, Florida Panthers v Philadelphia Flyers

Hart was drafted No. 48 by the Philadelphia Flyers in the 2016 NHL Draft. In his relatively short career of five years, the 25-year-old has only donned a Flyers jersey.

Hart made his NHL debut in the Flyers' 3-2 win over the Detroit Red Wings in the 2018-19 season and became the youngest player after Carey Price to register a win on his debut game.

In his rookie year, he was also named Rookie of the Month. This past season, Hart guarded the nets for the Flyers in 55 games and posted a 22-23 record with a .907 save percentage. Overall, Hart has appeared in 201 career games, going 84-84 with a .906 save percentage.

