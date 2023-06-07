Carter Hart Trade Rumors: Will the Philadelphia Flyers goalie be on the move?

The Philadelphia Flyers could be busy in the trade business, with Carter Hart being rumored to be the next name to be moved.

Following the trade of Ivan Provorov to the Columbus Blue Jackets, the Flyers are actively pursuing a trade involving Carter Hart. According to David Pagnotta, they have not reached a conclusion on Hart's trade yet but are closely monitoring options to find a trade for their goalie.

"The Flyers are also working in a trade involving goalie Carter Hart. It’s not at the finish line, like the Provorov deal, but Philly is actively on it, as @ADiMarco25 has also reported."- David Pagnotta

Carter Hart was the 48th overall pick for the Philadelphia Flyers in the 2016 NHL Draft. He's in his fifth season in the league. Hart began his career on a high note but has been unable to live up to expectations.

One of the reasons for his poor performance has been the injuries he has sustained throughout his career. That's one of the main reasons why the Flyers want to ship him out.

In terms of potential destinations, the Buffalo Sbares and the Ottawa Senators are rumored to be interested in Hart. It remains to be seen how Hart's trade progresses in the coming days.

A look into Carter Hart's hockey career

Hart began playing hockey at the age of ten when he first played in the Alberta Minor Midget AAA Hockey League. In the 2013 WHL Bantam Draft, he was selected in the eighth round by the Everett Silvertips of the Western Hockey League.

He made his debut for the Silvertips in 2014 and went on to spend five seasons with them. There, Carter won the Del Wilson Trophy thrice and was the CHL goaltender of the year twice.

Hart's career highlight came in 2016 when the Philadelphia Flyers selected him 48th overall in the 2016 NHL Entry Draft. At the time, Hart was the highest-drafted goaltender that year.

He made his NHL debut during the 2018-19 season in a 3-2 win over the Detroit Red Wings. Hart has an 84-84-26 record with a 2.96 goals-against average and a.906 save percentage in 201 games.

