In a heartfelt and emotional farewell message to the Boston Bruins' beloved captain, Patrice Bergeron, defenseman Charlie McAvoy seemed to hint at a potential passing of the torch.

As the hockey world bids adieu to a true legend, speculation intensifies over who will be chosen to lead the Bruins into a new era. While David Pastrnak and Brad Marchand are also strong contenders for the captaincy, McAvoy's words in the farewell message have sparked intriguing possibilities.

In a video posted on the Bruins' social media handles, McAvoy along with his other teammates expressed their admiration and gratitude for their outgoing captain.

In the same clip, the young defenseman personally promises to take care of the legacy built by the Canadian legend:

"What you’ve built here is special. I promise I’ll do everything I can to take care of it. I love you. I know we’ll be friends forever, and I want to wish you the best of luck in your next chapter with your beautiful family."

Bergeron has been the epitome of leadership and sportsmanship during his illustrious career, and McAvoy's acknowledgment of the "special" foundation laid by the departing captain.

Both David Pastrnak and Brad Marchand have been outstanding contributors to the team's success and have displayed leadership qualities in their own right. Pastrnak's offensive prowess and Marchand's tenacity have earned them respect from teammates and opponents alike.

The decision to choose the next captain will undoubtedly be a tough one for the Bruins' management.

Making a case for Charlie McAvoy, Pastrnak, and Marchand in pursuit of Bruins captaincy honors

McAvoy, Pastrnak, and Marchand all represent different aspects of what it means to be a leader. McAvoy brings a calm and composed demeanor, leading by example with his on-ice performance and strong work ethic.

Pastrnak's infectious personality and genuine enthusiasm can uplift the team in any situation, while Marchand's fiery passion and determination can inspire his teammates to dig deep when the going gets tough.

As the Boston-based franchise embark on a new chapter without Bergeron, it's clear that his impact will be felt for years to come. Whomever the next captain may be, they will have massive shoes to fill.

