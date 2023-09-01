Colorado Avalanche rumors: Insider drops latest update on $16,400,000 defenceman's contract extension

As the NHL offseason progresses, the Colorado Avalanche find themselves in a pivotal moment regarding the contract extension of their star defenseman, Devon Toews. Fans have been eagerly awaiting any news on this front, and a recent update from an Insider, Peter Braugh shed some light on the situation.

The Colorado Avalanche currently has an eye on the defenceman who they previously signed for a four-year, $16,400,000 contract. They are looking to secure Toews' future with the team, but negotiations have yet to reach a definitive conclusion.

Devon Toews' contract extension appears to be somewhat in flux. Answering a question on Devon Toews' extension in his Avalanche mailbag, The Athletic's Peter Braugh suggests suggests that there have been discussions between Toews and the Colorado Avalanche regarding an extension, but nothing is imminent as of now.

Cale Makar, who is undoubtedly one of the team's cornerstones, expressed his confidence in Toews and the organization's ability to reach an agreement.

Makar asserted:

"Every single night he's going to show up, I have no doubt they'll get something done. Obviously, you want something that works for both sides. He's a guy who definitely deserves it, obviously coming off a very generous deal on his end. Hopefully, they sort that out."

With Makar's vote of confidence and the Colorado Avalanche's commitment to keeping their championship-caliber team intact, it's only a matter of time before the hockey community receives updates on the status of Devon Toews' contract extension.

As the preseason draws closer, fans can expect to see more developments in this crucial negotiation, which will play a significant role in shaping the team's future.

Makar's further insights about Colorado Avalanche

Speaking from the annual BioSteel camp in Halifax, Nova Scotia, Colorado Avalanche standout Cale Makar shared some insights into the team's preparations for the upcoming season. Makar's words hinted at the challenges the team has faced during the offseason, including Toews' contract situation.

Makar acknowledged that the summer had been a bit of a grind. He shared that lingering issues from the previous season had affected him and some other players.

Makar explained:

"I had some ailing things from last season that's kind of lingered quite a bit longer than we wanted. It's a win-lose scenario, but one of the things for us, being unfortunately eliminated early, is it gave us a little bit more rest time. For a team that was so banged up this past year and had so many man-games lost, I think that was huge. I think guys really took advantage of that extra month."