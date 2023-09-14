Connor McDavid's BioSteel endorsement deal expired: Reports

In a recent turn of events, it has come to light that Connor McDavid's endorsement deal with BioSteel, the sports drink company, has expired. The news was first brought to public attention by Chris Johnston, an NHL insider, through his Twitter account:

"Amid today's news that BioSteel has filed for bankruptcy protection, I'm told that Connor McDavid's sponsorship deal with the sports drink company recently expired, and he has no remaining ties to them"

Expand Tweet

This tweet has raised eyebrows among hockey fans and industry observers.

Connor McDavid is a prominent Canadian professional ice hockey center and the captain of the Edmonton Oilers in the National Hockey League (NHL). McDavid's stature in the hockey world is undisputed, and his endorsements and sponsorships have always garnered significant attention.

The revelation about McDavid's association with BioSteel is particularly noteworthy due to the context surrounding it. BioSteel, the company that had enlisted McDavid as one of its notable endorsers, has recently taken a substantial hit.

As of now, there is no official statement from either Connor McDavid or BioSteel regarding the expiration of their endorsement deal. This lack of information leaves fans and pundits speculating about the future branding endeavors McDavid may pursue.

Connor McDavid: One of the Fastest Players in NHL History

Connor McDavid, the captain of the Edmonton Oilers, is a standout player in today's fast-paced NHL, often likened to a game cheat code due to his exceptional speed. In a recent "Battle of Alberta" game, McDavid left fans in awe as he effortlessly skated past opposing defenders to score a goal.

Using modern technology, his speed during this breakaway was recorded at an astonishing 40.9 kilometers per hour (25.5 mph), just 4 kilometers per hour behind the fastest human, Usain Bolt.

McDavid's speed dominance is further highlighted by his three consecutive wins in the Fastest Skater NHL All-Star Skills competition from 2017 to 2019. This remarkable consistency has led many to consider him the greatest player in hockey history behind Wayne Gretzky.

In contrast to McDavid's skating skills, Gretzky, widely regarded as the greatest hockey player ever, was known for his vision, agility and scoring ability. Gretzky relied on his natural talent for skill improvement to excel on the ice.

In the realm of speed, McDavid clearly outpaces Gretzky, establishing himself as a league leader with no current NHL player able to match his speed. The legacy of these two players reflects the evolving nature of the game.