Dave Gagner shuts down Edmonton Oilers GM rumors as Ken Holland's successor: Report

Recent rumors suggesting that player agent Dave Gagner could step into the role of Edmonton Oilers general manager after Ken Holland have been swiftly dispelled.

NHL insider Elliotte Friedman addressed the speculation during Sportsnet's Saturday Headlines segment, shedding light on the situation.

Friedman stated:

"There had been some reports this week that if and when the Oilers decided to make a change or look for a successor, it could be player agent Dave Gagner. Now there is a lot of circumstantial evidence why people might think that. Gagner worked in the same agency as Jeff Jackson, who is the new Oilers President of Hockey Operations."

Friedman added:

"But Gagner this week said that that's not the case. He's not interested in the job and wouldn't pursue it if it was open. So I think you can remove his name from that kind of speculation."

The initial spark for these rumors came from a report by Steve Simmons of the Toronto Sun. Simmons floated the idea that Dave Gagner, a current player agent and the father of Oilers player Sam Gagner, could be in line for the GM role.

Simmons opined:

"GM Ken Holland will be gone at the end of the season — his call — and I wouldn’t be surprised if Dave Gagner, whose son plays for the Oilers and is another former McDavid associate and a close Jackson friend, is brought in to be Oilers GM," as reported by The London Free Press.

However, Elliotte Friedman's recent report has quashed these speculations, emphasizing Gagner's disinterest in the position and ruling out any pursuit of the role if it were to become available.

Earlier moves by the Edmonton Oilers

Kris Knoblauch recently became the Oilers' new head coach, replacing Jay Woodcroft. Knoblauch previously coached Connor McDavid in juniors at Erie Otters of the Ontario Hockey League. Woodcroft's assistant Dave Manson was also replaced with Paul Coffey.

A Canadian professional ice hockey coach and former player, Knoblauch brings 13 seasons of coaching experience. His coaching career includes stints as an assistant coach with the Philadelphia Flyers and seven years as a successful head coach in the Canadian junior leagues, amassing a record of 298–130–16–13.