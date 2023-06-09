Did Wayne Gretzky undergo plastic surgery? Uncovering the truth behind the rumors

Wayne Gretzky, a Canadian hockey legend, has long been admired for his remarkable skills and contributions to the game. After retiring from the NHL, he continued to stay involved in hockey, taking on roles as a coach and executive. His passion for the sport extended beyond his playing days. He shares his knowledge and inspired the next generation of players.

However, a few years ago, rumors began circulating on the internet regarding Wayne Gretzky's alleged plastic surgery. It was speculated that Gretzky had undergone various procedures to delay the effects of aging, including a facelift and Botox injections. It became a topic of discussion after recent images of Gretzky surfaced online.

Wayne Gretzky is 62 years old. He still looks remarkably healthy and has aged well, albeit with a slightly unnatural appearance. Some experts have pointed out that his face looks like it's overfilled with fillers, leading to speculation about potential plastic surgery.

Despite the rumors, Gretzky's impact on the world of hockey continues to exist. Known for his charismatic personality, and humble demeanor, he remains a beloved figure on and off the ice.

Wayne Gretzky's dentist advised him to keep new teeth handy

Wayne Gretzky, famously known as "The Great One", is an iconic player who encountered numerous injuries during his illustrious career. Despite his extraordinary talent and achievements, he has not been exempt from injuries, leading to several dental issues.

At the age of 10, Gretzky took a hockey stick to the face. It caused him to lose three teeth. In an interview, he mentioned that his parents spent a significant amount of money on braces to correct his teeth after the accident. However, his time wearing braces was cut short as he returned to playing hockey and encountered another mishap within a week.

As his career progressed, Gretzky continued to face dental challenges, including the loss of six of his front teeth. He said in an interview that his dentist suggested keeping a set of replacement teeth on hand to prevent further inconvenience.

Despite the obstacles he confronted, Gretzky remains an unparalleled hockey player and is regarded as one of the greatest of all time.

