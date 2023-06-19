Edmonton Oilers rumors: Former Blackhawks captain and Capitals veteran favorable options to bolster squad

The Edmonton Oilers, led by the electrifying presence of Connor McDavid, are making headlines during the NHL offseason as they aim to strengthen their roster and maximize their chances of success. Recent rumors surrounding the Oilers have generated excitement among fans, particularly regarding the possible addition of veterans from the Chicago Blackhawks and Washington Capitals.

In a recent episode of the "32 Thoughts" podcast, analyst Elliotte Friedman shared intriguing insights about potential acquisitions that could enhance McDavid's supporting cast in Edmonton.

Among the names discussed, one that caught attention was Connor Brown, a skilled forward currently playing for the Washington Capitals. Despite Brown's recent injury, the Oilers are reportedly eyeing him as a valuable addition to their lineup. Friedman revealed other teams are also expressing interest in the versatile forward. While Brown's future remains uncertain, the connection between him and McDavid, developed during their time together with the Erie Otters in junior hockey, has fueled speculation about a possible reunion in Edmonton. Friedman commented:

"This is a year where teams are going to be looking for the best bargain they can find. And I think there's a lot of teams out there curious about what he's thinking and whether or not he's guaranteed to go to Edmonton because Edmonton is kept tight."

Another veteran mentioned in the podcast discussion was Jonathan Toews of the Chicago Blackhawks. Known for his leadership, experience, and offensive style of playing, Toews could provide invaluable support to McDavid and the Oilers. Jeff Marek said:

"I think that Edmonton would be on a long list of teams that would want Jonathan Toews, again if he is healthy enough to play and if he wants to play"

While no concrete offers or negotiations have emerged, the mere suggestion of Toews potentially joining the Edmonton Oilers has generated considerable interest among hockey enthusiasts.

Edmonton Oilers Offseason Challenge

The Edmonton Oilers face a challenging offseason due to salary cap constraints. With only around $5 million in cap space, signing their four restricted free agents alone would require more than what they currently have available. Additionally, the team is looking to sign an affordable fourth-line center and a two-way right winger in unrestricted free agency.

General Manager Ken Holland will need to find cost-effective talent with limited assets to offer. Potential trade pieces include prospects Philip Broberg, Xavier Bourgault, and the rights to Maxim Berezkin and Matvey Petrov, as well as draft picks.

The Oilers must seek out low-budget solutions such as Nils Hoglander (Vancouver Canucks), Arthur Kaliyev (Los Angeles Kings), Matthew Phillips (Calgary Flames), Philip Tomasino (Nashville Predators), Egor Sokolov (Ottawa Senators), and even Alex Turcotte (Los Angeles Kings) for potential high-reward acquisitions.

Finding quality talent within budget constraints is crucial for the Edmonton Oilers as they aim to compete for the Stanley Cup next season.

