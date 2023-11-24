Edmonton Oilers rumors: Jack Campbell's NHL return still on the cards to address goaltending woes

In the midst of the Edmonton Oilers' goaltending struggles, a familiar name is emerging as a potential solution – Jack Campbell. Chris Johnston, on Insider Trading, reported that the Oilers are exploring both internal and external options to bolster their goaltending, and Campbell's recent performance in the AHL has caught their attention.

"One option to consider as well is Jack Campbell who has been down in the AHL playing in Bakersfield coming off a shut-out, is a potential option to come back up," reported Johnston.

The goaltender's stellar 30-save shutout against the Henderson Silver Knights on Wednesday has positioned him as a viable candidate to provide the spark the Oilers desperately need.

While Johnston acknowledges the Oilers' pursuit of external trade options, he warns against premature conclusions, citing the challenge of finding a trade partner as desperate as Edmonton. Making a trade without losing valuable assets is a delicate balance the team aims to strike.

Campbell's potential return to the NHL represents an internal fix for the Oilers, a move that could bring stability to their goaltending situation.

Jack Campbell's AHL Resurgence Sparks Debate Among Oilers Fans

Jack Campbell's recent performance in the AHL has ignited a debate among Edmonton Oilers fans regarding the goaltender's future. Campbell was placed on waivers by the Oilers and subsequently sent down to the Bakersfield Condors in the AHL earlier this month. He allowed 13 goals in his first three games there, with a .818 save percentage.

However, Tuesday's AHL game showcased a remarkable turnaround for Campbell, as he made 30 saves to lead the Condors to a 2-0 shutout victory over the Henderson Silver Knights. This performance has left Oilers fans divided, with some urging the team to trade him, while others advocate for his return to the NHL.

Meanwhile, the Bakersfield Condors currently stand ninth in the AHL's Pacific Division with a 5-6-0 record after their recent win.

Campbell was drafted by the Dallas Stars in 2010. He has since played for the LA Kings and the Toronto Maple Leafs before joining the Oilers in the 2022-23 season, with 93 career wins and a .909 save percentage.