Elias Petterson shuts down rumors on impending contract extension with Vancouver Canucks

As the 2023-24 NHL season approaches, the hockey world's gaze has shifted toward Vancouver Canucks' star center, Elias Pettersson, and his contract situation. The dynamic player is entering the final year of his three-year bridge contract, which carries a $7.35 million cap hit, signed back in 2021.

The Canucks will retain his rights as a restricted free agent next summer if an extension isn't reached soon. Elias Pettersson's potential eligibility for unrestricted free agency in 2025 with a one-year extension has put him in a powerful position during negotiations.

Recently, NHL insider Elliotte Friedman took to Twitter to shed light on Elias Pettersson's stance.

NHL insider Elliotte Friedman tweeted:

"Good morning from Stockholm. Boat ride yesterday with Elias Pettersson. He is dialled in for 2023-24…very, very serious about training and nutrition. More to come, but Pettersson will wait into the season to consider an extension. He wants all his focus to be on starting strong"

Expand Tweet

The Canucks' offseason was marked by significant moves, particularly in bolstering their defense through UFA signings. However, Pettersson's contract situation has remained a prominent topic of discussion. J.P. Barry, his agent, indicated that extension talks with Vancouver aren't likely to commence until the end of the summer.

The question of timing looms large in these discussions. Pettersson and his camp must decide whether to pursue an immediate extension or adopt a more patient approach, gauging the team's performance and his own trajectory. Waiting could provide Pettersson with increased clarity on the Canucks' direction and potentially enhance his earning power if he continues his impressive upward trend.

While some NHL agents suggest waiting is a rational approach, others caution against the mental toll a contract year can take on a player's performance. The distractions of extension negotiations during the season might be too overwhelming, potentially affecting Pettersson's on-ice presence. Given his experience with contract-related pressure during his entry-level contract's final year in 2020-21.

More on Elias Pettersson's contract and Cancuks' GM's statement

The potential for new comparables, like Auston Matthews' extension, also impacts Elias Pettersson's negotiations. A comparable like Carolina Hurricanes' Sebastian Aho, who signed an eight-year extension with a $9.75 million cap hit, might have influenced Pettersson's value.

Should Matthews' extension in Toronto exceed $12 million, it could strengthen Pettersson's case for a higher cap hit on a long-term deal.

Pettersson might opt for a shorter contract to capitalize on a higher salary cap when he re-enters the market in his late 20s.

Former Vancouver Canucks assistant general manager Chris Gear even ventured a prediction, suggesting Pettersson's next deal could land between $9.5 million and $10.25 million.