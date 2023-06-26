Erik Karlsson landing spots: 3 teams San Jose Sharks defenseman can move to after trade request

Erik Karlsson is once again the subject of trade rumors and could be moved this summer.

Karlsson was rumored to be dealt at the deadline but that didn't come to fruition. Now, ahead of the NHL draft, Karlsson spoke to the media and revealed he asked for a trade as he's looking to win.

“I think there’s a lot of teams that want to do it. Not necessarily a lot of teams that can do it,” said Karlsson.

"I’m not looking to be greedy. I'm not looking to do what's best for me personally. I want it professionally to be a good situation. That's what I'm going to base my decision off, and I hope that obviously, sooner or later, we can figure out what those options are...

"Would it be nice to get [the trade] done tomorrow? Yeah, of course. I have a family of four. We have a house in San Jose. It'll be way more smoother if it gets done earlier."

3 potential landing spots for Erik Karlsson

#1, Ottawa Senators

Erik Karlsson was drafted by the Ottawa Senators in the first round in 2008 and now as Ottawa is getting ready to be a playoff team, re-acquiring him makes sense.

Ottawa has a solid D-core with Jakob Chychurn, Thomas Chabot, and Jake Sanderson, but adding Karlsson would make them have one of the best defensive groups in the NHL.

Karlsson has spoken openly about how much he enjoyed his time in Ottawa and if the money can work, he fits well with this current Sens team.

#2, Buffalo Sabres

The Buffalo Sabres, like the Ottawa Senators, are ready to compete and they should be in on Karlsson.

The Sabres have Rasmus Dahlin and Owen Power who could benefit a ton from being in the same locker room as Karlsson, who would really help their development (especially Power as he plays similarly to the Swede).

#3, Seattle Kraken

The Seattle Kraken will be in on most star players available this summer.

The Kraken surprisingly made the second round of the playoffs and now have a ton of cap space and are ready to compete. Seattle needs a defenseman and Erik Karlsson would fit nicely into their lineup, and also add some much-needed scoring and be a powerplay quarterback for the Kraken.

Although Karlsson to Seattle makes sense, his contract is tough to move and acquire so it will be interesting to see if he does get moved.

