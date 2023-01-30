The Vancouver Canucks are expected to be big sellers at the NHL Trade Deadline.

One of the most recent names to surface as a possible trade partner is goaltender Thatcher Demko. According to NHL Insider Ellittotte Friedman, Demko is the most intriguing trade that could happen before the trade deadline. He stated that he did not anticipate Demko being a potential trade piece at the start of the season.

"I think the most interesting one is going to be Thatcher Demko though Steve. I didn't think at the beginning of the year that we’d be talking about Demko as a potential trade piece."

Thatcher Demko sustained a lower-body injury in a 5-1 loss to the Florida Panthers in December and was initially expected to be sidelined for six weeks. The timeline was later pushed to an additional three weeks.

"He has been out I think eight weeks already. I wonder where this is going to go and I am hearing his name more and more often."

Demko is expected to return in February. It remains to be seen if he will goaltend for the Canucks or a different team upon his return.

The Vancouver Canucks are currently sixth in the Pacific Division with a 20-26 record and are looking to revamp the majority of their current roster. They are already in talks with other teams regarding many of their players, such as Bo Horvat.

Horvat's contract ends this summer and the team will be looking to trade him for draft picks and/or young talents. He will likely be a trade target for teams like Boston Bruins and Detroit Red Wings. It will be interesting to see who wins the race for him.

Thatcher Demko's career so far with the Vancouver Canucks

Thatcher Demko #35 of the Vancouver Canucks against the Toronto Maple Leafs (Photo by Claus Andersen/Getty Images)

Thatcher Demko played his first stretch of games for the Vancouver Canucks as the primary goaltender in the 2019-2020 season when he replaced Jacob Markstrom, who was out because of a serious knee injury. The Canucks were eliminated in this series. Demko signed a five-year, $25 million contract extension with the Canucks in 2021.

In January 2022 Demko was named the NHL Third Star of the Month for December 2021 after posting a 7–1–0 record, 1.72 goals-against average, and .946 save percentage during the month. Later that month, he was named an NHL All-Star for the first time in his career.

