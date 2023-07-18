"If William Nylander doesn't like it, so be it": NHL analyst blasts forward for disagreeing with Leafs 'set number'

Forward William Nylander is one of the most talked-about players in the Toronto Maple Leafs roster due to an impasse in contract discussions, which hasn't enthused NHL analyst Bryan Hayes.

The team is in a difficult predicament, as Nylander wants a contract worth $10 million. Three forwards on the Maple Leafs already make that amount in average annual value, so adding another would hinder their chances of building a competitive roster.

Hayes strongly disagrees with Nylander's contract demands, suggesting in a recent interview on TSN that the forward needs to accept the offer on his table.

Implying that Nylander's desire for a better deal is excessive or unwarranted, Hayes said:

"If William Nylander doesn't like it, so be it."

William Nylander’s stats and achievements with the Maple Leafs

William Nylander has evolved into a formidable figure on the ice since the Toronto Maple Leafs chose him in the 2014 NHL Entry Draft with the eighth overall pick. Much anticipation surrounded Nylander's entry into the NHL, as he lived up to expectations.

The hockey star made his NHL debut with the Maple Leafs in the 2015-16 season, displaying his extraordinary speed, puck-handling abilities and intuitive ability to score goals. Nylander's debut season comprised 22 games, where he managed an astounding 13 points, suggesting a promising career ahead.

Nylander consistently added points to the scoreboard as a key member of the team's core. He amassed an impressive 61 points in his first full NHL season in 2016–17, which included 22 goals and 39 assists, getting nominated for the Calder Memorial Trophy, given to the best rookie in the NHL.

In the 2017-18 season, Nylander became more significant, bagging 61 total points, which included 20 goals and 41 assists, as the Maple Leafs clinched a playoff spot.

There's no doubt that Nylander should continue to show his prowess for the Maple Leafs, with whom he has a promising future.

