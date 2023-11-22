Insider discloses Minnesota Wild's plan for HC Dean Evason's future after struggling start

Amid a five-game losing streak and serious questions about the Minnesota Wild's season, insider Chris Johnston provided insight into the team's stance regarding head coach Dean Evason. Speaking on "Insider Trading," Johnston asserted that Evason is not in imminent danger of losing his job:

"Dean Evason is not in imminent danger of losing his job at the moment, management has looked at the roster and are saying it’s not a trade away from being fixed, it’s not a coaching change from being fixed, it’s up to the team’s best players."

General Manager Bill Guerin backed the HC during an interview with the Pioness Press:

"Dean's doing a good job."

However, he also acknowledged that certain players need to elevate their performance for the team to succeed.

The Wild are on a five-game losing streak, but Guerin remains optimistic, stating:

"Things can change. We're better than a lot of teams that are ahead of us. We need to focus."

With key players returning from injury, including forward Freddy Gaudreau, the team is approaching the roster envisioned for the 2023-24 season. Despite challenges such as significant injuries and cap limitations, Guerin is cautious about making drastic changes.

Guerin's expectations for the upcoming game against the Colorado Avalanche are clear: he wants to see the team play hard, with a significant improvement in execution.

As the Minnesota Wild navigate a challenging start, the emphasis remains on player performance and a collective effort to turn the season around.

Minnesota Wild's 2023 NHL season

The Minnesota Wild's journey in the 2023-24 NHL season has been nothing short of a rollercoaster, marked by both triumphs and tribulations. Currently standing at 5-8-4, they find themselves in the seventh spot in the Central Division with 14 points. The Wild kicked off the season with high hopes, but early struggles have them on a five-game losing streak.

Despite facing setbacks against tough opponents like the Dallas Stars and Toronto Maple Leafs, there have been glimpses of resilience and determination. Notably, their 4-2 victory against the New York Islanders and a thrilling 5-4 win over the New York Rangers showcased the team's ability to bounce back.

Injuries have been a significant hurdle for the Minnesota Wild, with players like Alex Goligoski and Caedan Bankier spending time on the sidelines. The return of some players has provided a boost, bringing the team closer to the planned roster for the season.

The team's performance in the Global Series games against the Ottawa Senators and Toronto Maple Leafs displayed signs of improvement, even though both games resulted in losses. As they prepare to face the Colorado Avalanche, currently second in the Central Division, the Wild are at a crucial juncture.