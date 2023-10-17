Insider drops major update on Phil Kessel's NHL future

Phil Kessel, a seasoned NHL player with 17 seasons under his belt, remains one of the biggest free agents available in the market. The three-time Stanley Cup winner's future is uncertain, and it is unclear where he will end up next.

However, NHL Insider David Pagnotta recently provided an update on Kesse's future. There is some good news for Kessel as well as some bad news. The good news is that Phil Kessel is healthy and ready to join the new team as soon as a new contract is offered.

The bad news is that despite his good health, the 36-year-old will still have to wait until a team comes knocking on his door for his services. For him, the situation has turned into a waiting game for the three-time Stanley Cup winner.

Here's what David Pagnotta said on Kessel (via "The Fourth Period"):

"My understanding is Kessel is healthy and ready to join a team as soon as a deal can be ironed out. Unfortunately, for him, he has to play the waiting game."

Also Read: Phil Kessel Rumors: Teams do not have ton of interest in three-time Stanley Cup champion and NHL Iron Man

One of the main reasons Phil Kessel is without a team is his age and recent decline in productivity. Although he is no longer in his prime, the 36-year-old is still a decent player who can help any team looking for a bottom-six upgrade and can still contribute to the offense while being on the ice for a limited time.

Last season, he accumulated 36 points (14 goals and 22 assists) with the Vegas Golden Knights. Given this, it is still possible that Kessel is well on his way to finding a new home. However, the only question that remains in his trade saga is how long he will have to wait for that to happen.

And teams that want to sign him will have to figure out their salary cap situation. As a result, it will be intriguing to see how Kessel's story unfolds in the coming days or weeks.

How long is Phil Kessel's Ironman streak in the NHL?

Toronto Maple Leafs v Vegas Golden Knights

Kessel is dubbed the "Ironman" of the NHL. He's the only player in the league to play 1,000 consecutive games, bringing his streak to 1,064 games. He leads Keith Yandle by 75 games.

The 36-year-old was drafted No. 5 by the Boston Bruins in 2006. Over the course of his 17-year NHL career, Kessel has played and won cups for multiple teams, which include two with the Pittsburgh Penguins (2016 and 2017) and one with the Vegas Golden Knights (2023).

Overall, Phil Kessel has appeared in 1,286 games, scoring 992 points via 413 goals and 579 assists. His best season was with the Toronto Maple Leafs when he accumulated 82 points (37 goals and 45 assists) over as many games in 2011-12.