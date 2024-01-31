Insider shares update on Phil Kessel's hunt for an NHL team as deadline day looms

A recent update provided by Pierre LeBrun indicates that Phil Kessel's search for an NHL team continues as the league approaches the All-Star break. Despite being a three-time Cup winner, Kessel remains without a contract, keeping his future in limbo. However, there is a glimmer of hope as the veteran player is actively engaged with a couple of interested teams.

LeBrun shared insights on TSN's Insider Trading, revealing Phil Kessel's determination to secure a spot in the NHL:

"He still absolutely hopes to catch on with an NHL team. He has not given up hope. His camp has been in contact with a couple of teams," LeBrun disclosed, shedding light on Kessel's ongoing efforts to find a new home in the league.

The unique aspect of Kessel's situation lies in the consideration that some teams may request him to skate with them before making a final decision.

"One of the things that are in consideration here is that because he hasn't played since last year, there might be a team or two that says, 'Come and skate with us for a bit so we can take a look at you and see where things are'," LeBrun explained.

Drawing parallels to recent signings like Zach Parise and Corey Perry, who secured contracts after prolonged periods without deals, LeBrun speculates on the possibility of a similar outcome for Kessel before the March 8 deadline. As Phil Kessel continues to stay ready by hitting the ice, the hockey world awaits to see if he can achieve a hat-trick of late-season signings and find a home in the NHL once again.

Phil Kessel Emerges as Key Playoff Addition: Teams eyeing him for 2024 NHL Playoffs

Heading into the 2024 NHL playoffs, the prospect of signing Phil Kessel is gaining momentum for several teams in need of postseason depth. The three-time Stanley Cup champion, now a free agent, is eager to extend his storied career.

A potential reunion with the Toronto Maple Leafs seems logical, as Kessel, although not the top-line goal-scorer he once was, could inject valuable depth scoring from the third line.

The Vegas Golden Knights, grappling with injuries, eye Kessel as a solution to compensate for the offensive void left by Jack Eichel's absence.

The Florida Panthers, eager for another deep playoff run, could benefit from Kessel's experience and scoring prowess on the third or fourth line.

The Edmonton Oilers, seeking more production from their bottom six, see Kessel as an immediate offensive boost.

Similarly, the Colorado Avalanche, keen to boost their scoring, sees Phil Kessel as a beneficial factor for a stronger playoff run. With the trade deadline nearing, they regard Kessel as an experienced reinforcement to bolster their desire for playoff success.

Do you think Kessel has one last hurrah in him? Sound off in the comments section below.