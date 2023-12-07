Insider speculates Jacques Martin's hiring signaling Senators' losing confidence in head coach D.J. Smith

In a surprising move that has raised eyebrows in the hockey community, the Ottawa Senators have brought in former head coach Jacques Martin as a senior advisor to the coaching staff. This decision has sparked speculation about the current head coach, D.J. Smith, and whether the move signals a lack of trust in his abilities.

Postmedia's Bruce Garrioch joined "That's Hockey" to share his insights on the matter. He expressed concerns within the organization about the team's defensive performance under Smith's leadership:

"I think there's some concerning areas. There has been a lot of criticism about the way this club has played defensively under DJ Smith."

Garrioch goes on to mention the lingering worry that the team is stuck in a cycle of repeating the same issues:

"Some people here are concerned that they are seeing the same things that they've been seeing for five years."

Garrioch highlights the organization's optimism regarding Jacques Martin's potential impact:

"The hope is Jacques Martin will be able to help the young core play a 200-foot game."

As the Senators navigate this coaching dynamic, all eyes will be on how the team responds to Martin's influence and whether this move will indeed be a catalyst for positive change. Only time will tell whether the addition of Martin will rejuvenate the team and bolster confidence in the coaching staff, particularly in D.J. Smith's leadership abilities.

Jacques Martin's arrival signals defensive focus and collaborative shift

Garrioch emphasized the importance of embracing this strategic move:

"D.J. Smith and his staff better embrace this hiring."

The implication is that the coaching staff needs to be receptive to Martin's experience and insights.

Garrioch highlighted Martin's impressive track record, particularly in bolstering defensive strategies:

"This team has never been better defensively than it was under Jacques Martin."

He underscored Martin's qualifications:

"He brings the X's and O's, he knows what it takes, he's won two Stanley Cups as an assistant with the Pittsburgh Penguins."

Martin's championship experience is seen as a valuable asset that can contribute to the Senators' overall performance.

The geographic connection adds another layer to Martin's suitability for the role, as Garrioch mentioned:

"He's from the area. To me, he's a natural fit."

Garrioch envisioned Martin as a collaborative figure:

"He's a guy that DJ Smith and his staff can bounce their ideas off of and see if they can make the proper adjustments in games and before games."

The expectations are high for a synergistic partnership that capitalizes on Martin's expertise and contributes to the team's success.